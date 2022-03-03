'As of now, we are homeless': Thousands left with nothing after floods

Julie Vidler and her family are among the thousands of people who have been left homeless after their home in East Lismore was destroyed by devastating floods.

Ms Vidler lived in a two-storey rented home on Wyrallah Rd with her two daughters Hayley and Amanda Lowe, and eight-year-old grandson Kaleb.

"We have no where to go. We've lost everything," Ms Vidler said.

The family watched on Sunday night as a river of water rushed by their home, but they thought they were safe inside as floods had never gone into the house before.

"It rained all night. We stayed up watching it. I lay down on my bed to get some rest, but was only there a few minutes when my daughter rushed in saying we have to get out now," Ms Vidler said.

The family had received a warning phone call from a cousin who lived nearby, telling them the flood water was rising rapidly.

They packed as many photos and belongings as they could into the cars before going to the evacuation centre at Southern cross University.

Today, as the flood water receded, they face the daunting task of throwing out clothes and possessions that have been ruined.

They can't come back to the house, it has been structurally damaged, and they do not know where they are going to live now.

"As of now, we are homeless, we can't come back, it's not safe. The real estate agent has told us we have to get out," Ms Vidler said.

Mounds of rubbish are starting to pile up outside homes in East Lismore, while other parts of the town remain under water.

