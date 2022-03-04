Strategies for Soil Carbon success | Photos

Improving the soil health on your farm and gaining financially was the focus during the Strategies for Soil Carbon Success workshop at Boorowa on Thursday.

Hosted by NSW Farmers and Boorowa Community Landcare Group, the sessions were funded through NSW Local Land Services and ACT NRM through its National Landcare Program

Keynote speakers were Dr Susan Orgill, a researcher based in Wagga Wagga who leads the Southern Soils R&D team for NSW DPI, and Dr Terry McCosker, OAM, a pioneer in the field of soil carbon and carbon farming.

Dr Orgill took the audience through the difference between healthy and non-healthy soils, while Dr McCosker recounted a recent audience he addressed.

Consisting mostly of people and firms deeply enmeshed in the agricultural supply chain, they were there to learn more about soil health, carbon sequestration and how it is impacting on their businesses.



"Their is pressure coming all along the supply chain to look after the landscape," he said.



"These companies are setting goals to ensure the land from where the food is sourced is healthy and being respected.

"They are encouraging their suppliers to leave the land in better condition."

Healthier soils means the eco-system is healthier, leading to healthier plants and animals and ultimately healthier people.

"It also means healthier profits and then farmers can employ more people which is good for the communities," he said.

"Adding carbon to the soil increases water holding capacity and aids bio-diversity and bio-diversity is the key to carbon sequestration and soil health."

They were supported by two farmers who have had success with sequestering carbon: Rhonda Daly, Migadara, Young, and Hal Rikard-Bell, Lost River.

Mrs Daly pointed out when starting on the regenerative agricultural journeys, fear should not stop you from creating something for the future.

"No matter your age," she said.

"Leaving a soil carbon project on your property is a legacy, it is not a burden"

Mr Rikard-Bell described the beef cattle operation he and his wife Maggie operate as modest but it can still make a huge contribution to raising soil health through a range of regenerative practices.

"You don't need to have a big farm to be a carbon farmer," he said.

