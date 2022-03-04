Dalton and Shooters' party in ugly split

An ugly split between state Murray MP Helen Dalton and the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers (SFF) party has seen Mrs Dalton say she resigned from the SFF, while her former party say they dumped her as her position was "untenable".



Mrs Dalton is weighing up her options to run as an independent in the federal seat of Farrer, or continue as an independent in the state seat of Murray, a seat she won from The Nationals in the last state election for the SFF.

SFF leader Rob Borsak claimed Mrs Dalton had been dumped for allegedly doing secret deals with Greens members over environmental flows. Also, he said, she was continuing her own "sale and water trading, albeit fully legal, to large companies that Mrs Dalton was criticising under the protection of Parliamentary privilege".



Mrs Dalton has said the claim by Mr Borsak she had done deals with the Greens were "lies". She told the ABC she was sick of being in a party dominated by men and her voice was shouted down at party meetings.



"It is really difficult being in a party with all men. That's been very difficult for me too, especially when the ideas that I have had and suggestions I have made have been dismissed," she said.

"It has been very uncomfortable for me. They are incredibly autocratic and that doesn't resonate with me. I think we should all have our say around the table."

In a statement she explained her reasons for resigning: "On Thursday I resigned from the SFF party. I will now represent Murray as an independent in NSW Parliament.

"Last week, Upper House SFF Party MPs did not show up for a crucial vote on floodplain harvesting.

"They refused to vote down dodgy National Party law changes that allowed for excessive water take in the Northern Basin.

"These law changes really disadvantaged Lower Darling communities and Murray River irrigators.

"I've always said I'd put my electorate ahead of my party. As an Independent, I'll be able to always vote in the interests of my community.

"Earlier today, I spoke to my party colleagues to let them know my intention to leave. I also informed NSW Parliament that I will remain on the crossbench as an independent.

"I won't be joining or aligning with any other parties or MPs. Just before I resigned, the Shooters removed me as an administrator of my own Facebook page, then deleted it. I will need to create a new page to communicate with constituents.

"Over the next year, my focus will be on improving hospital and mental health services in rural NSW; achieving fairer water sharing arrangements across the state and addressing the rural teacher shortage and housing crisis."

The SFF put the split as an agreement "to part ways".

The SFF said the party and Mrs Dalton "have agreed to part ways today, with Mrs. Dalton formally tendering her resignation from the SFF Party, instead choosing to stand as an independent in the upcoming 2023 NSW State Election".

But it declared her position was no longer tenable.

"Despite Mrs. Dalton's pointed and extensive campaigning on farmers rights and water equity in the Murray, her position was no longer tenable within the SFF party given the inconsistencies with her own farming and water trading activities. This includes the sale and water trading, albeit fully legal, to large companies that Mrs. Dalton was criticising under the protection of Parliamentary privilege.

"Your constituency comes first, second and last in Parliament - nothing else" Party Leader, Robert Borsak MLC, said.

"Under the guise of supporting farmers and southern irrigators, and unknowingly to the Party, Helen continued to make hidden deals with Justin Fields and the Greens party over the past 3 years for environmental water to flow further south into South Australia.

"This policy of appeasement and dealing with the extreme left, fly's (sic) directly in the face of what SFF stands for and what we promised to do for the people of Murray.

"We tried to reconcile this earlier and internally as you would expect, but Mrs. Dalton refused to budge."

The SFF claim Mrs Dalton is positioning herself for a tilt at the seat of Farrer, where Liberal incumbent and federal minister Sussan Ley is under threat for her preselection from a Liberal right faction member Christian Ellis.

"It was a shame to see Helen investing more time outside of her electorate focusing on issues that had no impact on her constituents in Murray as a way to try and bolster her attempt at running Federally.

"The SFF will continue to run a select committee into the water trading inquiry and will rerun the Water Register Bill and negotiate its carriage in the lower house with the government.

"We will be contesting the seat of Murray in the 2023 State Election with a different candidate. Pending some final vetting processes we've learnt the hard way, we will announce this candidate in due course."

The SFF put out its own version of Mrs Dalton's career as an MP under the title "Electoral Background of Mrs. Dalton Candidacy".

" Mrs. Dalton unsuccessfully contested the seat in 2015, securing a primary vote of 18.2%.

"Following the resignation of Former Murray MP and Nationals Minister, Adrian Piccoli, Mrs. Dalton approached and was accepted by the SFF Party to be its candidate in the hotly contested 2017 by-election. As an SFF candidate, Mrs. Dalton was narrowly defeated, securing a primary vote of 31.5%.

"In 2019 NSW State Election, the SFF finally secured the seat with a primary vote of 38.75%, beating Nationals incumbent, Austin Evans."

