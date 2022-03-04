Maitland cows and calves to $5300

Females were in demand at Maitland last Saturday.

COWS with calves hit a hefty $5300 a unit and pregnancy-tested-in-calf females realised $4100 a head in Maitland's 33rd Annual Feature Angus and Angus-cross female sale hosted by Bowe and Lidbury last Saturday. About 763 were penned in what auctioneer Greg Lidbury called a "magnificent sale and some very good quality females". Albeit rain affected the sale attracted all the top local breeders and met with strong local demand. Weaner heifers sold to $2900 a head, averaging $1700, and yearling heifers made $2950 top money to average $2350. The best PTIC heifers were sold by Tarin Grove Angus, Lower Hunter, with the balance averaging $3022. Topping the market were Angus cows with calves sold by Peter and Sandra Margery, Stroud Road. Cows with calves averaged $3600/ unit. PTIC cows sold to $3400/hd, averaging $2600, and joined cows topped at $2400 to average $2180. In other sales Cooreei Pty Limited cleared the top weaner heifers plus 14 Angus bulls, 18 to 20 months, to a $11,500 high, to average $8178.