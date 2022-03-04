Maitland cows and calves to $5300

COWS with calves hit a hefty $5300 a unit and pregnancy-tested-in-calf females realised $4100 a head in Maitland's 33rd Annual Feature Angus and Angus-cross female sale hosted by Bowe and Lidbury last Saturday. About 763 were penned in what auctioneer Greg Lidbury called a "magnificent sale and some very good quality females". Albeit rain affected the sale attracted all the top local breeders and met with strong local demand. Weaner heifers sold to $2900 a head, averaging $1700, and yearling heifers made $2950 top money to average $2350. The best PTIC heifers were sold by Tarin Grove Angus, Lower Hunter, with the balance averaging $3022. Topping the market were Angus cows with calves sold by Peter and Sandra Margery, Stroud Road. Cows with calves averaged $3600/ unit. PTIC cows sold to $3400/hd, averaging $2600, and joined cows topped at $2400 to average $2180. In other sales Cooreei Pty Limited cleared the top weaner heifers plus 14 Angus bulls, 18 to 20 months, to a $11,500 high, to average $8178.
Follow us on Facebook
From the front page
Sponsored by
Kilbourne's ewes top competition
Eight flocks were on display at the 27th annual Bathurst Maiden Ewe Competition held on March 4, with the Kelly family, Kilbourne station, Newbridge, taking out the top spot with their Roseville Park-blood ewes under judges Hamish McLaren, Nerstane, and Michael Corkhill, Grassy Creek Merinos
Valley Creek prices soar with heifers reaching $31,000 and bulls to $24,000
Females reached $31,000 with full clearance, and bulls reached $24,000 in the VC Simmentals Online Autumn bull and female sale with buyers from NSW, Qld, Vic, Tas, and SA, active in the sale. Sale averages soared with females at $13,857 and bulls at $11,827.
In the past week, overseas grain futures markets have been extremely volatile
Geo-politics will be the driver in all agricultural commodities markets and for currency shifts until the situation in the Black Sea region is resolved.
Renewables come into peak body and state government's focus
The calls come as the NSW Government announces a review into the sector.
Producers claim landmark victory in powerline corridor battle
Central West-Orana Energy Zone study corridor get relocated.