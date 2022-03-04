Yasloc top $3,800 with a $1,810 average

Yasloc Rams was established in 1966 and for over 50 years Colin and Andrew Say have been apart of the studs building process which has lead to a 100% clearance result at their 40th sale.

In a time frame of 2 years, the stud has managed to almost triple their sales increase result's on the top priced and overall average. Since 2020 their has been an increment of $1,196 on the sales average with a $2,800 increase on the top priced overall ram.

This year the average achieved $1,810 with a top of $3,800, the breakdown consisted of 107 two tooth rams and 50 ram lambs avaible for the 31 registered bidders.



The 107 two tooth rams averaged $1,693 with a top of $3,800 while the 50 ram lambs averaged $2,058 to a top of $3,400.

Top priced two tooth Tag: 707 sold for $3,800 to return buyers Ray and Nancy Robinson, Wollomombi. The Robinson family who were also the top priced buyer in 2021, walked away with 3 rams from the sale at an average of $2,933. Craig Thomas, Colin and Say Co purchased the rams on behalf of the Robinson family.



"Ray and Nancy have had good success with the lambing ease in the past from these particular Yasloc genetics, they identified several rams based in the roster from their growth and high indexing results.".

"The high end commercial operation where looking for rams out of a similar climate that can handle the high rainfall and withstand the wet conditions" said Mr Thomas.

The 89kilogram sort after two toothed, had a PWWT of 18.7 and a 161 TCP index results.



Second highest ram selling for $3,400 also went home to Robinson farm in Wollomombi with a 18.5 PWWT and 156 TCP.

Volume buyer Jeff Bucknell from Bucknell Grazing, Inverell almost surpassed his 2021 total of 25 rams, this year he secured 20 of Yasloc's poll Dorset's for an average of $1,395 and top of $2,200.



Other valuable buyers on the day where I R Reid, Guyra who purchased 9 rams to an average of $2,544 and Ben Vale Pastoral, Emmaville with 10 rams at a $1,780 average.



"Our goal for today was to clear all 157 rams we had on offer, the strong average was just a bonus and we are very happy with the overall result" said Yasloc stud principal Nick Say.



"Their has been a strong emphasis to breed structurally sound, early maturing and performance selcted rams that suit our clients programs. We aim to breed rams across all categories".

"It's been a promising 12 months for our breeding program, its nice to see prices in the market where they are currently and people starting to get rewarded for their years of work".



"We have been buying a few rams over the past 6 months for lambing now, we're chasing a good IMF and meat quality because we believe that's were the sheep industry and market is heading. Buyers and consumer want strong, well balanced sheep and that's our goal moving forward to meet those trends".



"When selecting rams for the stud we are always looking to benefit our clients for the future by using rams with a low birthweight, positive fat and muscle. We've been able to improve our ASBV figures, but also keep our birthweight low".



The sale was covered by Colin Say and Co and Elders, Armidale with Shad Baily sharing auctioneering duties with Lincoln Mckinlay.