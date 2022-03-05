Boorowa Show drenched by storm after lunch!| Photos

A sudden but not unexpected downpour after lunch steadied the 132nd Boorowa Show, but most events had already been judged and it was only some late horse classes which were interrupted.

The show was opened by Wagga Wagga-based journalist Stephen Burns who recalled his introduction to the Boorowa district as a jackaroo on Narra Allen in 1974.

"It was a credit to the president, secretary, committee and participants to be able to return the Boorowa Show after the hiatus last year," he said.

In the sheep pavilion, Guy Evans, Tara Park Merinos, Boorowa, exhibited the supreme Merino and Merino ewe: while Tom Corkhill, Normanhurst Border Leicester's, Boorowa, and Dane Rowley, Springwaters Poll Dorsets, Boorowa, had a display of their respective breeds.

In the fleece entries, CT Merriman and Son, Merrignee Merinos, Boorowa, exhibited the grand champion fleece, while Andrew Green, Clear Hills Pastoral Co, Godfreys Creek, had the champion commercial fleece valued at $111.92.

The results of the ANZ Boorowa Merino ewe competition:

Dermot and Teena McGrath, with their Tara Park-blood flock Bruce and Narelle Nixon, with their Tara Park-blood flock Murray Dymock, with his Royalla-blood flock Matt McGrath, with his Tara Park-blood flock Ben and Toyha Johnson, with their Koonawarra-blood flock Best shortwool - Ben and Toyha Johnson Encouragement award - Tom Gunthorpe, with his Grassy Creek-blood flock .

There was a very full program of horse events, and ring steward Geoff Mason was very pleased to be able to accommodate a record number of horses and riders.

