Rene Charollais tops at $7000, ewes $4750.

Buyers across four states lobbed up and logged on to chase ewes and rams at the inaugural Rene Charollais stud mated ewe and ram sale last Friday, on property at Culcairn.

The box was running hot with well over 50 per cent of the bids coming through the online platform, as 44 of 49 mated ewes sold to a top of $4750 and averaged $1844 while 36 of 50 rams sold to a sale top of $7000, to average $2052.



Top price stud ram, Tag 439, by the E209.19 sire was bought by Dusty Kemp, Forbes, for $7000 who secured another two rams on the day and 10 stud ewes, averaging $1900.



The top ewe tag 644.19, was bought by Graham Cook, Goondiwindi, Queensland, for $4750, sired by the CA61.16 sire and was scanned in lamb with triplets.



Mr Cook had a day out, attending in person to secure 11 stud ewes to the ewe sale top of $4750 to average $1727.



Bidding online Harris Thompson, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, Western Australia, bought four ewes to a top of $3500 and average of $2563, and were underbidders on the top-priced ewe and ram of the sale.

Harris Thompson said over the last two years they have invested heavily in the Rene program to accelerate their Charollais program and bring some of Australia's leading Charollais genetics into Western Australia.

"We really like the type of sheep the Rene program breed," he said. "They are structurally very sound carcase-focused sheep, and excel with low birth weight to early growth.



Brendan and Jodie Ebsary, Balmar Charollais stud, Kangaroo Island, came to the sale chasing new outcross genetics to infuse into their stud, targeting mainly the mated ewes with twins to help lift their breeding stud ewe numbers.

Mr Ebsary said they played at the high price end of the draft, chasing the better quality twin lambing ewes and they paid to $4500 for three ewes, averaging $3167.



He said they were not driven by the numbers as they had been in Lambplan for a while and their flock was quiet high in that regard, so they worked to a benchmark figure that would still add value.