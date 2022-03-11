Precision lambing pays off

Short strategic joinings, reduced mob size and paddock performance data is tackling lamb survival head-on in western Victoria.



One of the Australian sheep industry's biggest issues, lamb mortality is being met with the concept of Precision Lambing which is delivering solid results.

Tim Leeming with his wife Georgie, runs a self-replacing prime lamb flock with about 9500 mothers, plus the seedstock business Paradoo Prime, at Pigeon Ponds in the Southern Grampians, Vic.



They market more than 500 maternal sires each year and also background cattle.



Last Tuesday Mr Leeming was one of more than a dozen guest presenters at the MLA MeatUp Forum in Dubbo.



He told attendees that Precision Lambing is about consistency.

Consistency is key. Pregnancy scan for multiples and use these numbers to assist managing your ewes appropriately over pregnancy and the lambing period.

The Leemings have scanned for multiple lambs for 27 years and encourage more sheep managers to do the same as well as scanning for triplets.

"Make sure the ewes scan up well... that you record lamb survival and keep paddock records too," Mr Leeming said.



"You can pick out paddocks that might not be performing and work to replicate the ones that have consistently performed over the years."

Mr Leeming said that from 2018 to 2020 they were able to increase conception rates in their commercial ewes and maintain lamb survival even with more twins and triplets on the ground.



In 2020 they joined fewer ewes but still weaned more lambs.

He presented a graphic to show that in 2018 they joined 2207 ewes over 15 days to get 3261 lambs (148 per cent). Of those 2362 were twins and 167 were triplets and the survival rate was 88pc.

By 2020 they were joining 2160 ewes over 15 days to get 3592 lambs (166pc). About 2878 were twins and 294 were triplets and the survival rate was 90pc.

In other sheep news:

"Shelter is the most important element needed for consistent and successful survival of multiple lambs," Mr Leeming said.



"In triplets that is the best that you've got - plantations, fenced creeks etcetera.



"Even a little change in undulation [within a paddock] can make a big difference.

"It's about reducing that wind chill factor. It affects environments differently but we're winter lambers and [conditions] can get pretty damn ordinary.



Air temperature and rain, add a howling wind in there and that's hugely detrimental to a newborn lamb

Mr Leeming saw that firsthand in 2011 in a winter burnt into his memory.

"There is one week of weather in the winter of 2011 I will never forget. We had lined up all the ducks and I was excited in the prospects," he said.



"Ewe condition score was fantastic and the pastures available were exceptional for those ewes. Lamb birth weights were the best I had ever seen in twins.

"But in peak lambing we experienced wind and relentless rain.



"Nice, fat, well-insulated lambs dead from exposure littered many of my exposed paddocks.

"What did that year teach me? Identify the good paddocks from the bad. Where do most of the lambs perish in the paddock? And how can I use my best paddocks more than once a year?"

Consistency is key. Photo: Paradoo Prime

Mr Leeming said that separating triplets is also a must for prime lamb enterprises.



"It's safe to say that we really do have a positive effect by reducing mob sizes in triplet lambing ewes and the smaller the better." he said.



"There is a lot at stake with triplets ewes and extra effort in selecting shelter, privacy and very small mobs will reward you well.



"There is still lots to learn or discover in managing nutrition in mid- to late-pregnancy in these ewes but the more we try as an industry the quicker we will get the recipe right.

"Ewe condition score and feed supply need to be balanced well in triplet ewes as they are highly susceptible mothers for lambing difficulties often exacerbated with higher intakes of feed in late pregnancy.



"We actually need to focus a little more on reducing ewe mortality and then put the extra effort into the environment best suited to cater for lighter lambs and lots of them."

