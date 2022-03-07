Merino producers to take on Championship

The Southern Tablelands Flock Ewe Championship (STFEC) is now in its seventh year and judging this year will take place on Friday 18th March.



In 2022, there will again be two flocks of maiden Merino ewes from each of the local (Boorowa, Crookwell, Gunning and Taralga) flock ewe competitions compete to take out the championship.

All interested people are invited to come along for the day which will begin with the Taralga finalists.



They will be announced at the Taralga Show on Sunday 13th March.



It's then onto the Crookwell finalist, Brad and Maria Cartwright, Kempton, Fullerton.



The Kempton-bred ewes are of Thalabah bloodline and have previously won the championship in 2018.



Then Gavin, Shireen and Caspar McDonald, Aberdeen, Crookwell will present their Carrabungla-blood ewes.

Next stop is Bruce and Narelle Nixon's, Clovelly, Frogmore for judging of their Tara Park-blood ewes and lunch.



Then onto Dermot and Teena McGrath, Clearview, Boorowa, to judge their Tara Park-blood flock.

Down the highway at Gunning, Peter & Lianne Whittaker, Oaklands, Gunning, will make their first appearance in the STFEC.



Their debut in the Gunning Flock Ewe competition with their Grassy Creek-blood ewes impressed the judges and crowd alike.



Then the day's judging will finish up at repeat finalist into the STFEC with the Basnett families, Bogo-blood ewes at Nerragundah, Gunning.

In 2022 the task of judging the quality eight flocks has been tasked to Will Roberts, Victoria Downs Merino stud, Morven, Queensland and Rod Miller, Glenpaen Merino stud, Brimpaen, Victoria.



They will be ably assisted by Mick Lisle, Walcha as Associate Judge.

STFEC Secretary, Ally Jaffrey acknowledged the support of the many sponsors which has enabled the functioning of the championship.



"Due to their ongoing support, we have been able to facilitate having judges from further afield and now with state borders open this has finally come into fruition," she said.



"As a committee we are looking forward to their outside perspectives and feedback to the entrants but also the conversations this will generate.



"After all the STFEC aims to create a learning opportunity for not only entrants, but all interested sheep producers and those in the industry."

The judges will determine the Champion flock who will take home $1000 cash from ANZ Agribusiness and NSW Stud Merino Breeders Association, $500 wool testing voucher with Southern Tablelands Fibre Testing (STFT) and a replica trophy of the Perpetual trophy for them to keep.



Second place will receive a Virbac animal health pack worth over $500.

People's choice is also awarded and is voted on by the crowd and they will receive an Elanco animal health pack.

The STFEC is supported by major sponsors NSW Stud Merino Breeders Association and ANZ Agribusiness in addition with their other sponsors Elders, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Talkook Border Leicester's, STFT, Virbac, Elanco and AWI.

On the day there will also be over 40 high school students, from four high schools engaged in a junior judging competition which aims to encourage the students to look at careers in agriculture and give them a hands-on experience in the industry at the same time.



The students will spend the morning in a practical workshop learning the finer points of Merino judging and will link up with the main judging from lunch time on.

Junior Judging coordinator, Michael Lowe said it provides a chance for the students to be exposed to the real challenges and opportunities being presented to some of the district's top producers.

The junior judging is made possible with the additional support provided by major sponsor NSW Stud Merino Breeders Association along with AWI.

Presentations will be held at the Dalton Pub from 5.30pm.



