The Barraba Show becomes 'whole again' in 2022 | Photos

THERE were plenty of thrills, chills and spills at the 111th annual Barraba Show over the weekend, with a huge turnout across both the entertainment and agricultural parts of the event.

There was something for everyone with the showgirl competition, rides, rodeo and petting show among the highlights across the three days.

Despite stiff competition across the state in terms of attracting rides and securing children's entertainment, the event was a success and organisers were excited to see crowds again, according to president David Penna.

"This year has been good, we were fortunate to get in both our shows during COVID, just got in before everything shut down for the first one, but the second one we had no crowds," he said.

"We just threw the gates open to competitors and had the campdraft on the weekend.

"But it's good to be back whole again so to speak, the crowds have been really good, we tried a new event on the Friday night with Xtreme Broncs, then our regular open rodeo on the Saturday night and the campground went well because there was a heck of a lot of cars over there."

A crowd favourite and absolute staple of regional shows across the nation is the wood chopping, and after a couple of years without it in Barraba, it was welcomed back with open arms in 2022.

Several competitors took part to show off their skills, veteran wood choppers Viv Wattssaid it was good to see the event get going again.

"There hasn't been a lot of chopping with COVID about, it's been very quiet and we're only just starting to get back into the swing of things," he said.

New spectacles also gained people's interest this year, with the young farmers competition getting entrants from as young as 22 months up to 12 years old.

Mr Penna said double ups with other shows around the state had made it difficult to secure all the entertainment he wanted.

"No matter how you schedule you get a clash, trying to find new sub events is hard, Rodney the clown came for years and years but didn't this year," he said.

"We've got a mini buck jumper from Kingaroy who's come all the way down which is great.

"But we've got the regular features like the cattle, the sheep, the chooks, the pavilion and the wood chop."

As per usual with the Barraba Show, the agricultural events proved extremely popular and well attended.

Secretary Carmen Bennett said numbers were great this year and the show society was putting effort into making sure it attracted people from throughout the region.

Horses which were entered the Armidale show were also eligible to take part in the Barraba competition.

