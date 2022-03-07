Producers' priority is to save surviving stock

+5











After flying numerous sorties involving fodder drops and animal health inspections, Local Land Services district veterinarian Ian Poe said the priority for stock producers now was to manage ongoing survivor health.

The early days of the 2022 flood were spent ferrying fodder to stranded cattle and horses, three round bales or 1.5t at a time, slung from the winch cable. Purchased feed paid for by the NSW State Government made up the initial supplies with many more trucks laden with donated feed of good quality arriving all the time at Casino, where services are being managed from the Primex exhibition site.

As floodwaters recede, and surveys from the air monitor losses as they are revealed, livestock producers' greatest concern is the ongoing health of their animals.

Signs of swelling in the lower legs from infection or cellulites along with lameness from soft hooves - the result of hours standing in floodwater - were the immediate concern," he said.

In coming days, respiratory issues may begin to appear, along with other post-traumatic injuries if cattle have tangled with a barbed wire fence or were crushed by flooded debris.

"Right now the priority for cattle and horses is to give them access to quality feed," he said.

Other ailments like black leg, a bacterial infection picked up from ingesting soil in the days after a flood results in sudden death but most producers should already be vaccinating livestock with 5:1 or 7:1 and if they haven't then should consider giving a booster.

Three-day sickness spread by mosquitoes has already infiltrated the district earlier this summer and so most stock should have built up an immunity to the disease," Dr Poe said.

"Cattle are very resilient and we are fortunate in that it had been a good season until now and the weather remains warm," he said.

As to estimating cattle losses, the number will remain unclear until flood waters fully recede, and that will be more than a week since the flood peak. "The losses are likely to be in the thousands," he said. "This flood was unlike anything I have experienced in any of the Northern Rivers. It came up fast and rose to a height that no one was prepared for."

