Kilbourne's ewes top competition

Inspecting the winning 2020-drop, Roseville Park Blood ewes at Kilbourne station, Newbridge. Photo: Kirby McPhee

Eight flocks were on display at the 27th annual Bathurst Maiden Ewe Competition held on March 4, with the Kelly family, Kilbourne station, Newbridge, taking out the top spot with their flock of 1400, 2020-drop, Roseville Park-blood ewes.



Under judges Hamish McLaren, Nerstane, and Michael Corkhill, Grassy Creek Merinos, each flock was given a score out of 100 that was broken down into five categories.



These categories were wool quality, wool quantity, conformation, carcase attributes, growth and vigor.

By taking out first place, Kilbourne Pastoral also received the Jack Seaman Memorial trophy.



With September shearings, Kilbourne Pastoral had a main fleece line of 18 micron and a hogget fleece line of 16.7 with wool cut per head at 5.7 kilograms for the main line and 4kg for the hoggets.

Coming in second, and receiving the Bob Bryden Memorial Trophy was David and Peter Flower, 'Mountain Run', Trunkey Creek, with their Blink Bonnie-blood ewes.

The Flower's had a smaller flock of 128, 2020-drop ewes on display.

Their shearing occurs in April and May producing an average micron of 17.5 and average wool cut of 5.5kg for the main fleece line.

Related reading:

In third place, receiving the Landmark trophy, was Peter and Megan Rutherford, Newbridge, with their line of 317 Kerin Poll-blood ewes.

With six monthly shearings, an average micron of 18.7 and a wool cut of 3.24kg in January and 3.43kg in July for a total of 6.67kg in the main line was seen.

The Elders Encouragement Award was received by Ken, Elaine and Gary Hamer, Perthville, with their Egelabra-blood ewes with a micron of 18.5 and an average wool cut of 5.8kg.



A peoples choice award was also given out with John Osborn, Rosedale, Caloola, and his Coddington Uardry- blood ewes proving popular.

This year's entrants were based south of Bathurst, which is an area that had not been covered largely in previous years according to Bathurst Merino Association president, Warwick Larnach.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

