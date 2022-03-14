Long-time farm records a big help

A PATTERN of on-farm record keeping spanning three generations is providing key information, and early, to landholders on the Clarence River.



The Page family's Heifer Station, west of Grafton, is the first measuring point below the junction of the Mann and the Clarence.



A fortnight ago the early flood warning by grazier Robert Page informed the decisions of about 50 farmers and business houses downriver.



And with floods still front of mind, Mr Page reckons now is the time to review and improve the entire communication process.

"In the past Heifer Station was an official manual river measuring station on the Clarence, called Towgan Grange," he says.



"Lilydale replaced Towgan Grange in the 1990's with the last official manual record at Heifer Station during a minor flood in 1990.



"The first automatic gauge record of a moderate to major flood at Lilydale was in 1996."

Mr Page's grandfather had once kept detailed observations of all the floods.



"The family beef business had property on the lower Clarence, in the Ulmarra area, which is entirely submerged in major floods," Mr Page says.



"Knowing when to move was critical so formulas and calculations evolved to predict the river levels down from Heifer Station.



"My Uncle, Dick Page, continued with these calculations, making timely decisions on when to move cattle from down river."

It is a skill Mr Page taught himself more than a decade ago and which allows him to give the heads-up to 50 local landholders who have joined his flood watch email group.



"In the flood of May 2009 I began analysing the historical data and learning how to calculate downriver heights based on heights at Heifer Station," he says.



"I began ringing some downriver farmers to give a heads-up. I also try to estimate what the height will be at Grafton as most farmers downstream of Grafton will know what impact certain heights will have on them."

Mr Page says the early flood warning was critical in January 2013 when waters peaked at 8.09 metres - the highest in Grafton since the construction of the levee wall.

"The levee wall is around eight metres so the potential consequences were huge," he says.



"The problem for the general public and the downriver farmers is that they were not given much warning of such a big flood.



"I was estimating eight metres when the Bureau of Meteorology updates were saying close to seven.



"I had feedback that a lot of cattle were able to be moved to higher ground because of my early warning."



Mr Page says the two biggest events on record at Heifer Station were in 1954 where floods peaked at 21.08 metres and in 2013 (20.94 metres).



This most recent flood on the property was 18.3 metres.



