Calls for change as Tamworth celebrates International Women's Day

IT'S no secret there are amazing women in our community, but on Tuesday some of the region's most inspiring female figures united to make their voices heard on International Women's Day (IWD).

Strong conversations around domestic violence, mental health, gender equality and leadership dominated discussion at a number of sold out events in Tamworth.

A full house of 60 women began the day at Ruby's Cafe & Gift Store for the Thrive Tamworth: Joplin Lawyers International Women's Day Breakfast panelhosted by GRO Events.



Over breakfast a powerhouse panel of women provided plenty of food for thought and discussion around this year's IWD theme 'Break the Bias'.

Fierce advocate for women's and children's safety and trailblazing lawyer Joplin Higgins said when pushing for change, sometimes the smallest gestures are the most powerful.

"We can do things individually but we can also do things as a community," she said.

"Not everything has to be a big idea, not everything has to be explosive, so I would encourage everyone to think about that within their own communities and friendship groups."

Director of Aboriginal early childhood centre Birrelee MACS, Rachael Phillips, said it's good to have conversations about making changes, but it's also about action.

"It's about not being silent, and asking questions if you don't know," she said.

"As an Aboriginal woman I've faced a lot of people with misinformation about me and it's about not sitting there and accepting it, it's about speaking up about it.

"It's about if I could just break that stereotype or squash that false rumour for one person then I've made a difference."

Later in the day, a crowd of around 100 people gathered for a luncheon at the Tamworth Jockey Club.

Three inspiring local women including 2020 Tamworth's Young Citizen of the Year Georgia Smith, chief operating officer of PRD Tamworth Jacqui Bijnens and Australian Local Hero of the Year 2022 Shanna Whan took to the stage.

The inaugural luncheon was organised as a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Tamworth, and the charity's manager Rhiannon Curtis said the support has been fantastic.

"We like to promote from our region all the amazing things that are happening and what females are achieving," she said.

A final fundraising figure will be announced in the coming days.

