Property tax win shows power of advocacy

We are vocal on the need for agriculture to be better represented in decision-making on land use planning, animal welfare, native vegetation - and many more.

The value of sustained advocacy has been put on show in a recent headline win on property tax, with the NSW Premier promising to exclude farmland from proposed stamp duty reforms.



The commitment comes after continued warnings from NSW Farmers that the proposed annual property tax would hurt farmers down the track - adding to the high costs they already face in running their businesses.

Proposed changes to the NSW property tax system have a primary aim of driving home ownership, yet they present a long-term risk to the farm sector. Independent modelling shows farmers would be worse off after 15-18 years if an annual property tax were to apply.



It was therefore important to obtain the government's assurance that farmland would be excluded from any changes.

As an advocacy group, NSW Farmers has a central focus - to be the voice of farmers in the halls of Parliament and government departments.



We play a critical role in influencing decision-making and ensuring the farming perspective is heard.

It's not just property tax where we have championed the farming sector in urban-centric conversations.



As the shift toward renewable energy generation takes hold, NSW Farmers has been unwavering in our calls for agriculture to be a key consideration in land use decisions.



It should be mandatory for decision-makers to consider the long-term risks to food and fibre production where the loss or fragmentation of prime agricultural land is a possibility.

Like with the property tax proposal, our voice on headline issues such as land use and native vegetation have a central focus: to foster sustainable food and fibre production.



Without a thriving agricultural sector, we will all be worse off. It's time to put agriculture firmly at the table.

James Jackson, NSW Farmers president

