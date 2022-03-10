Charlie Massy to address Fenner School

Charles Massy, BSc, PhD, OAM (BSc. Zoology; Human Ecology ANU, 1976) has farmed on the Monaro for over40 years: Photo: Fenner School

The burgeoning, eclectic, grass-roots segment of regenerative agriculture provides practical solutions and hope as the planet plunges further into the Anthropocene epoch, according to academic, farmer and author, Charles Massy.



Dr Massy is keynote speaker at the Fenner Conference on Environment - Making Australian agriculture sustainable - at the Shine Dome in Canberra on 17 and 18 March and on-line."This movement is rapidly growing in all continents," says Dr Massy.



"Its practitioners focus on regenerating the key landscape functions (solar, water, soil health and biodiversity), while linking this to a paradigm change in the human mind.



"The movement also focusses on eliminating harmful industrial inputs and practices in cropping, animal husbandry, agroforestry and other practices connected to food and fibre production.



It is closely connected to the escalating urban and regional food movements, and thus to gardeners and consumers



."The new regenerative farming movement produces clean-green natural fibres and nutrient-dense foods, in addition to eliminating known harmful herbicides and other chemicals.



It thus has huge potential to address the exponential rise of modern human and animal diseases.



Dr Massy says regenerative agriculture is not about 'sustaining' the status quo, but rather the enabling of landscapes and systems to self-organise to a state of functional, open-ended health and resilience: to 'self-heal.



'Registrations are now open for the Fenner conference and conference dinner through its website: www.sustainableag.org.au



Further information: Charles Massy 02 6453 5584



Jenny Goldie president@population.org.au 0401 921 453



