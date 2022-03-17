Wearing pink, being tough

PRIME TARGET: Dressed up and ready to be stung.

There's work to be done in the home paddock - hard labour pruning and weeding. It's a warm day, some clouds, no rain likely, and no guests likely either. An agreeable combination.

What to wear? Thick socks and comfy old boots go on first, a rugged look that has been known to make dear wife swoon.



Then, daggy brown shorts, a belt with a handy Swiss army knife-type tool in an attached pouch, and finally, in what proves to be an unwise choice, a pink T-shirt.

The eaves of our house and outbuildings have become popular with wasps.



They have been building nests in several places, often uncomfortably close to doors, so in a morning raid I attacked the enemy outposts.



My armament, a can of fly spray and a plastic rake, was equal to the task (beginner's tip: spray first, then dislodge the nest, not vice versa).



Casualties included most of the opposition, with me incurring just the one sting between the shoulder blades.

So now a new day beckoned. Productivity in the vegie garden was anticipated, without the threat of stings.



I was dressed for hard yakka, and first stop was the garden shed to grab some tools.



Out I came, loaded up, to be set upon by a cloud of wasps. I'd not seen their nest above the shed door, and the buggers swooped, four stinging me on my back through the shirt and one on the elbow.

The resulting racket was enough to convince dear wife, who was 30 metres away, to keep her distance.

They're European wasps, and they hurt.



NASTY: Trouble brewing.

Aggression is their go, and anyone too close to their nest is looking for trouble.



What else should you not do? Wear a pink shirt.

Wasps' eyes are made to identify flowers, and they are attracted to bright colours.



No doubt they saw me coming, like some sort of big pink pansy, and I wandered right into their territory.



The previous day was a pink shirt day too. If you want wasps to leave you alone, expert advice is to wear white.

In other rural news, cattle are colour blind to red. Fighting bulls are attracted to the waving of the matador's cape, not the colour.



So if you are likely to cross your neighbour's bull, feel free to wear a red shirt, but keep pretty still. And just to be safe, take it off if there are wasps about.