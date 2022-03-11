Training key to ag's jobs crisis

Matt White from TAFE.

Training will play a critical role in addressing a worsening labour shortage impacting the state's agriculture industry.

The silver lining is that there are plenty of students currently studying ag related courses across the state that are expected to graduate at the end of this year.



"Agriculture is absolutely booming - commodity and livestock prices are up and it's a very exciting time to be entering the industry," TAFE NSW head of agribusiness skills excellence network Matt White said.



Mr White said TAFE NSW was playing an increasingly role in giving the state's agriculture workforce the hands-on skills to thrive.

"Enrolments remain strong in 2022, especially in the traditional agriculture courses such as wool classing and Certificate II and III in Agriculture," he said.

Mr White said enrolments in the Certificate III in Agriculture had jumped more than 50 per cent statewide over the past three years.

Meanwhile the NSW government has launched the Agricultural Pathways Program that targets recent school leavers to join the managing teams of the Department of Primary Industries' 13,000-hectare research station portfolio.

Successful applicants will take on the role of Farm Assistant, where they will get hands-on experience with general crop, pasture, animal and farm operations, horticultural activities as well as livestock handling.

