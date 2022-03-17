Young judges flock to Royal

Australia's best young sheep judges will have the opportunity to compete for national honours at Sydney Royal Show next month.



Agricultural Shows of Australia announced the state winners who are now eligible to compete in the prestigious national young judges championship in April.

The competition brings together the best young judges aged 15 to 25 in each state to compete at the national finals.



Qualification occurs through success in competitive regional and state competitions with only one per state making the national championship.

The national championships are held in a different location each year.



This year, the Sydney Royal Easter Show, in its bicentenary year, will host the 2022 championships including the 2021 finalists who were unable to compete at Ekka due to COVID cancellations.

Reece Webster, 20, White Rock, will represent NSW in the meat sheep young judges competition while 18 year old Campbell Rubie, Forbes, will represent the state in the Merino sheep young judges competition.



"I've grown up on a family mixed farming enterprise, with the major focus on our Merino and Poll Merino Stud," Campbell said.



"I am involved in all farming activities, including sheep work, machinery work and many other activities."



Clarissa Peasley, 19, Condobolin, will compete in the Merino fleece young judges competition.



Erin Douglas, 19, Mornington, will represent VIC in the meat sheep and Merino fleece young judges competition.



"At the age of 12 I started working with my high school's livestock show team, where I fell in love with wool and sheep," Erin said.



"Now, at 18, I co-own over 150 stud Corriedales which we show around Victoria.



"Throughout 2020, while completing year 12 at home in lockdown, I founded and ran a first-of-its-kind event - the 2020 Rona Youth Sheep Expo."



Ben Hartwich, 22, Bullygrogran will compete in the Merino sheep young judges competition.



Ben has been on the family farm his whole life and sees himself continuing on as a farmer in 10 years time.



Tess Runting, 23, Mount Eliza will represent Victoria in the meat sheep and Merino fleece young judges competition.

