Adelong heifer competition: Photos

The inaugural heifer competition run in conjunction with the Adelong Show committee attracted nine local beef producers last Friday.

Sponsored by by Elders Riverina Hills and Zoetis, it was judged by James Wallis, Jugiong and Hayden Green, Uranquinty..

The competitors were able to enter two categories which were 2020 drop (R drop) heifers joined or unjoined and cows with calves.

The entries were judged on the following scale which was out of 100 points max for each judge.

Production Qualities (Growth & Carcass Traits), Reproduction Qualities (Maternal Traits), Presentation of Cattle (Health & Condition) & Suitability to owners aims & Objectives.

The entrants were: Matt and Janice Reynolds: Ron and Cheryl Blyth: Takajo Pastoral Co, managers Aaron and Jo Salmon:. Andrew and Andrea Reynolds: Dave and Jenna Roots: Mick and Jess Campbell: James Crawford: Michael and Will Reynolds and Kerry and Marlene Pearce.

Competition results:

Heifers

1st Ron and Cheryl Blyth, Mundarlo, on 172 points

2nd James Crawford, Yaven Creek on 171 Points

3rd Mick and Jess Campbell, Yaven Creek on 153 Points

Cows & Calves

1st James Crawford, Yaven Creek on 186 Points

2nd was a tie with Kerry and Marlene Pearce, Yaven Creek and Mick and Jess Campbell, Yaven Creek on 172 Points

The Perpetual Shield donated by the Adelong Men's Shed for the champion commercial herd overall from combined heifers and cows with calves was awarded to Ron and Cheryl Blyth, Mundarlo Angus for their pen of heifers.

