Inverell weaner steers average $2052

Inverell yarded 1260 head of store cattle on Thursday with strong bidding for the season's first weaners with Angus heifers making more than $2000.

Steers 200 to 280 kilograms, 238 head, averaged 762c/kg or $1760.63 and reached a top of 852c/kg and $2096.

Steers 280-330kg, 153hd, averaged 667c/kg or $2052, peaking at a top of 742c/kg and $2193.

The Uebergang family, Blue Knobby Road at North Star, sold Angus steers 295.65kg for 742c/kg or $2194. The family also donated a calf to the Lismore flood appeal with agent Robbie Bloch from CL Squires and Co bidding 830c/kg for 150kg or $1245.

Cattle trader Peter Dunn, Beaufort Valley via Glen Innes, who recorded 52 inches of rain last year in a location with a 35 inch average, bought Angus/Brangus 293kg for 640c/kg or $1875.

The Lethbridge Brothers, Bingara, sold Angus steer 268kg for 748c/kg or $2004.

Peter and Elizabeth Sandral,Tingha, sold Angus steers to 794c/kg for 200kg or $1588 and heifers, 190kg, for 780c/kg or $1482.

"This was the first sale we've had this year with genuine weaners and prices were strong. It was fully positive," said Elders agent Justin Oakenfull.

Weaner heifers 200 to 280kg, 234hd, averaged 699c/kg or $1581 and reached a top of 844c/kg and $1830.

Weaner heifers 280 to 330kg, 121hd, averaged 597c/kg or $1878 and topped at 648c/kg and $2046.60 for Angus 316kg, June/July drop produced by Gary and Robin Brown, Kings Plains Road, Inverell.

Agent shad Bailey, Colin Say and Co Glen Innes, said buyers were bidding to a dollar budget at the moment and not so much on cents a kilogram. With steers fetching as much as they were he predicted fewer head retained by breeders who usually are keen to grow them out and instead a greater number of heifers will be retained for replacements.

