Carcoar weaner steers top $2450

AWN Langlands Hanlon agent Geoff Rice with his wife Renee and daughter Clara, and their 70 Angus steers, 323kg, which sold for 733 cents a kilogram to return $2370 a head on Friday. Photo: Josh Stephen.

Weaner steers held firm while the rest of the market sold to cheaper trends in the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, store cattle sale on Friday.

Supply slipped to 1651 head with the CTLX feature Blue Ribbon Weaner sale just two weeks away and there was a smaller buying contingent.

Weaner steers (numbering 750) sold from $1200 a head for Bos Indicus types to $2450 for the blacks.

Weaner steers up to 200kg sold from $1200 to $1890.

The 200kg to 280kg steers ranged from $1700 to $2300 and the 280kg to 330kg weights made $1700 to $2370.

Heavier weaner steers tipping the scales at more than 330kg sold from $2100 to $2450.

Bowyer and Livermore Livestock agent Harry Phillips with Charolais steers, 356kg, sold on account M Fitzpatrick for 654 cents a kilogram to return $2330 a head. Photo: Josh Stephen.

Weaner heifers (434) sold from $740 to $2270 for Red Angus.

There were only a few pens of very light weaner heifers (less than 200kg) and they sold from $740 to $1450.

The 200kg to 280kg heifers ranged from $1370 to $2060 and the 280kg to 330kg weights made $1700 to $2000.

Heavier weaner heifers weighing more than 330kg sold from $2000 to $2270.

Meanwhile yearling steers (92) sold from $1200 for Friesians to $2430 for British crossbreds.



Steers up to 330kg sold from $1120 to $2160 and steers 330kg to 400kg made between $1200 and $2420.



One pen of heavier British crossbreds weighing more than 400kg realised $2430.



Feedlots paid from $2000 to $2395 for steers 320kg to 400kg and from $2470 to $2640 for steers more than 400kg.

Only about 39 yearling heifers were offered and weights were variable. They ranged from $1810 for a light Angus pen to $2440 for some heavy Angus.



A pen of Euro-cross heifers, 320kg to 400kg, were bought by a feedlot for $2100.



Ray White Emms Mooney agent Liam Murphy with Angus heifers, 310kg, sold on account R Garret for 643 cents a kilogram to return $2000 a head. Photo: Josh Stephen.

The pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) heifers sold to $3300 top money while PTIC cows sold to $3700.



Cows with young calves attracted bids from $1700 to $3850 a unit and females with older calves sold from $1500 to $4025.

A pen of British crossbred cows with older calves at foot, and back in calf, made $3100 and a pen of heavier Murray Grey units with cows back in calf returned $3775.

The sale was conducted by Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association.

