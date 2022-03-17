McCartens upgrade facilities

The shortage of shearers is one of the biggest issues facing the industry right now but one family has a solution.



Justin and Natalie McCarten at Rankin Springs have given their shearing quarters a revamp to ensure they can lure their workers back year after year.

They have made the facilities as homely as they could be with air conditioning, fridges, freezers, ovens, barbecues, washing machines, and recreational items like televisions and pool tables which they think will give shearing teams a positive experience.

"You just look after them and treat them all the same, they are just here to do their job and we appreciate it," Mr McCarten said.



The new accommodation consists mainly of five abolition blocks that are joined together for a total of nine separate rooms with double and single beds throughout.



The McCartens run the 6500 hectare property Glen Echo, established in 2007, of which 2800ha is cropped with barley, wheat and vetch, while the remainder is used for their 2900 Merino ewe flock and first-cross lamb operation.



Prior to upgrades, the quarters were an old house with uneven flooring and a lack of proper air conditioning so Mr McCarten said the upgrades were needed.

He said most shearers would arrive the night before, put on a load of washing, get a good nights sleep in an air conditioned room.

"It really wasn't that expensive in hindsight," he said.

Mr McCarten said he had left the 10-stand shearing shed how it was and had plans of purchasing the new Evos but most shearers had brought their own gear.



Based on One Oak Poll genetics, last year their Merino flock had an average micron of 20.5 and cut 6.3 kilograms of wool from a nine month shearing.

Joining at two per cent, Mr McCarten had not sold any of his Merino ewes since the drought three years ago in the aim to rebuild flock numbers.

"In the drought, everything was in the feedlot and I ended up selling all the older ewes," Mr McCarten said.

He said the main traits he looked for were body size and length as well as a wool that kept the dust out. Anything not suited to the pure Merino production is joined to terminal rams.



One of the Glen Echo operation's main priorities was to fill wool bales.



"It's still got good micron and comfort but at the end of the day I like filling bales, it's the same with our wheat, just want to fill trucks," Mr McCarten said.

Shearing usually occurs every 8-9 months, but Mr McCarten said he was now looking to do it every 12 months to see whether there was a difference in the yield.



He said he traditionally sheared and sold the wool straight away but was now in a position where he could hold on to it and market it better to increase profits.



Since flock numbers were starting to build up again, he said 1200 of the cull and cast-for-age ewes had been joined to a Suffolk ram for first-cross lambs.

"I try and get an early lambing with the Suffolks, and sometimes you may be able to get them out straight off their mums," he said.

When the lambs are weaned, he said they go in to a fresh paddock of lucerne, which could agitate their stomachs so there was always an option of oats available to provide more a dry roughage feed sort.

He said the farm was set up for sheep and it was what the country was better suited for in terms of livestock, but in the last few years, with high prices and yields for crops "it had blown the sheep job out of the water".



