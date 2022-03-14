Tara Park on top at Boorowa | Photos

Wool steward Des Humphrey, Godfreys Creek with Rob Croker, Boorowa displaying the grand champion fleece.

More than forty fleeces were judged by Ally Jaffrey, Nutrien wool manager, Crookwell.

Tom Corkhill, Normanhurst Border Leicesters, Boorowa and Dane Rowley, Springwaters Poll Dorsets, Boorowa.

The sudden storm after lunch called a halt to ring events at the Boorowa Show.

Wayne Armstrong, Sacred Hearts School Cootamundra, most successful junior exhibitor.

Marty, Dermot, Teena and Rory McGrath, Clear View, Boorowa, won the ANZ Boorowa flock ewe competition with their Tara Park-blood ewes.

Nick Burton -Taylor presented the $1000 prize for Best Bird in Show to Mel Taylor and Mick McGrath, Young.

The Boorowa district is renowned for the production of Merino sheep and their fleeces and during the 132nd annual show a feature was the judging of the sheep and wool on display.

The results from the ANZ Agribusiness Boorowa flock ewe competition were also announced.

Merino show results:

Judged by Aaron Granger, Rogara Poll Merino stud, Tarago, the champion medium wool ram exhibited by Guy Evans, Tara Park Merino stud, Boorowa, was awarded the sash for supreme ram and his champion finewool ewe was awarded the supreme championship.

Rohan Gorham Memorial for junior champion ewe - Tara Park, Boorowa.

BR Evans Tara Park Trophy for junior champion ram - Merryville, Boorowa.

Mark Evans Memorial Trophy for supreme August-shorn exhibit - Merryville, Boorowa.

Most successful exhibitor - Tara Park, Boorowa.

Merino fleece results:

Over forty district bred Merino fleeces were judged by Ally Jaffrey, Nutrien wool manager, Crookwell.

She awarded the grand championship to the superfine housed ram fleece exhibited by CT Merriman and Son, Merrignee Merino stud, Boorowa.

The fleece weighed 8.3kg, with a yield of 71pc and recorded 87/100 on the judging card.

The reserve grand champion fleece, entered in the finewool housed ram class was also awarded to CT Merriman and Son.

It weighed 8.9kg with a yield of 73pc.

First prize in the commercial fleece section was awarded to Andrew Green, Clear Hills Pastoral, Boorowa, for his ewe fleece valued at $111.92.

Measured at 18micron, the fleece weighed 8kg with a yield of 67.1pc.

TA Cusack Memorial Perpetual Trophy for Most Successful Exhibitor: Andrew Green, Clear Hills Pastoral, Boorowa.



British Breeds:

There wasn't any competition in the sheep pavilion for the British breeds but the Boorowa district was represented by a display from the Corkhill families Normanhurst Border Leicester stud, and Poll Dorsets, bred in the Springwaters stud by the Rowley family.

ANZ Boorowa flock ewe competition:

Judged by Ben Lane, Murringo, James Barron, Adina Merinos, Peak View and Will McAlpine, The Marrar, five flocks were on display at the showgrounds.

First place was awarded to Dermot and Teena McGrath, Boorowa, for their June-shorn Tara Park-blood flock.

Second place was awarded to Bruce and Narelle Nixon, Frogmore, for their May-shorn Tara Park-blood flock.

Third place was awarded to Dymock Agriculture, Boorowa, for their May-shorn Royalla/Koonwarra-blood flock. It was also awarded the prize for Best Dual Purpose flock ewes.

Fourth place was awarded to Matt McGrath, Boorowa, for his June-shorn Tara Park-blood flock.

Fifth place and also awarded Best Short Wool was the February-shorn Koonwarra-blood flock bred by Ben and Toyha Johnson, Boorowa.

The Encouragement Award was presented to Tom Gunthorpe, Rye Park, for his September-shorn Grassy Creek-blood flock.

Poultry Pavilion:

Best Bird in Show: Burton-Taylor Perpetual Trophy - JMM Poultry, Young.

Best Soft feather bantam: N Shepherd Memorial Perpetual Trophy - JMM Poultry, Young.

Most Successful Junior Exhibitor: Peter Styles Memorial Perpetual Trophy - Sacred Heart School, Cootamundra.

Pavilion results:

Three Roses: Ethel Fahey Memorial Trophy - Meg Merriman, Boorowa.

Jams, Jellies, Pickles and Sauces - Most Successful Exhibitor: Frances Banks Memorial Trophy - Alan Banks, Boorowa.

Vegetable, Fruit and Farm Produce Schools Challenge: Ron and Joan Clark Perpetual Trophy - Rye Park School.