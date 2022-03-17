Rabobank makes a call on a strong global grain market in the second half of 2022

Global grains and oilseeds markets exploded following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



In the initial two weeks of conflict, Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat lifted 79 per cent.



With some of the risks of the crisis digested, at least for now, CBOT wheat has moved back just below US1100 cents per bushel (as at March 15, 2022).



But this is still 40pc above pre-crisis trading and 100pc above the five-year average.

Other major grains and oilseeds have followed to varying degrees, and the outlook is for this elevated - and particularly volatile - pricing to remain at least until June.



For pricing in the second half of the year, we are watching three main factors.



These are: Ukraine's new crop supply; who trades with Russia; and whether La Nina loses its grip on "the Americas".

Most Ukrainian wheat and canola are winter varieties, about to emerge post-dormancy.



However, Ukraine's spring wheat, barley, corn and sunflower planting window starts now.



With high input costs and widespread uncertainty, whether these crops will be planted is unclear.

And whether crops - spring or winter - are harvested, is also uncertain.

Failure to plant Ukrainian spring crops would put a 60 million-tonne hole in 2022-23 global grain supply.



That could rise to almost 90 million tonnes if both winter and spring crops can not be harvested.

While it is unlikely that no Ukrainian spring crops will be planted, or that none will be harvested, the longer the conflict continues, the lower new crop supply we can expect.



This supply uncertainty will keep risk priced into markets towards, and into, the second half of 2022.

For Russia - with no conflict-related impediments to planting or harvesting and ready availability of key inputs - new crop supply is not the concern, but rather if it will be available on world markets and who will buy it.

Russian wheat is finding its way to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and - with prices so high, the rouble so devalued and food security a troubling concern across that region - we know some supply will continue to make its way there in some way.

But the big question is whether China will take sizable volumes from Russia - something it could easily accommodate, notwithstanding freight challenges.



This would be at the expense of imports from Australia, the US and South America and would take pressure out of global grains markets in the second half of 2022.

And then there is the still-active La Nina system.



While indicators show it has passed its peak, and all except one global model shows a dissipation of the La Nina climate pattern by this July, dry conditions are reducing crop prospects in Argentina, parts of Brazil and across southern USA.



If La Nina loosens its grip, we could see some pressure taken out of markets in the second half of the year.



But, if not, there will be more upward pricing pressure.

These three factors have the potential to materially alter the trajectory of grains and oilseeds prices later this year.



But even before Russia invaded Ukraine, COVID-related supply chain challenges, crop failures, additional demand and low stocks had grain markets trading in ranges not often encountered.



So, whatever happens with Ukraine's next crop, China's buying and La Nina in the "Americas", we expect global grain prices to trade at least 45 per cent above the five-year average in the second half of 2022.