John Hewson to open 2022 Fenner Conference

Former Liberal leader Professor John Hewson will open the 2022 Fenner Conference - Making Australian agriculture sustainable - at the Shine Dome in Canberra on Thursday.



This year's Fenner Conference, delayed for two years because of Covid, features farmers, authors and academics as well as top climate experts.



It is being organised by Sustainable Population Australia (SPA) in association with Regenerate Earth.SPA national president Ms Jenny Goldie says the conference comes at a time when farmers are reeling from a succession of extreme weather events and now high energy prices because of the war in Ukraine.



"If we are to feed ourselves, we have to look after our farmers," says Ms Goldie.



"That means their farms must be economically viable. At the same time, we have to ensure that they farm in an environmentally sustainable manner and that means maintaining, not just their soils, but the natural assets above ground such as dams and remnant vegetation.



"The conference will feature a number of speakers who will focus on restoring soil health and, in turn, keeping water in the landscape.



"The conference has attracted top climate experts such as Prof Mark Howden, Prof Will Steffen and Ian Dunlop.



Prof Howden is a vice-chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that has just released its report on Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerabilities.



He was a contributing author to Chapter 8 on Agriculture.



"While agriculture is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, there is also a huge potential to mitigate climate change," says Ms Goldie.



"Crops are at times destroyed by drought, bushfire and floods so it is in farmers' interests to help drawdown carbon and minimise extreme weather events."



Ms Goldie says the term 'eco-agriculture' deserves wider usage.



One of the speakers, Nicole Chalmer, has written a book called "Ecoagriculture for a sustainable food future".



As Ms Chalmer notes, global food security is dependent on ecologically viable production systems, but current agricultural practices are often at odds with environmental sustainability.



She believes that, in resolving this disparity, there is much to be learned from traditional food production systems that persisted for thousands of years.



Another author, Patrice Newell, will also address the lessons we can learn from indigenous practices that clearly stood the test of time.



Further information: Jenny Goldie 0401 921 453 president@population.org.au



