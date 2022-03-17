Loose the chains and Release the Beast

James Jackson, NSW Farmers president - Governments must start to think about how to 'Release the Beast' and discover agriculture's true potential.

The agriculture sector is full of opportunity, but the sector has the handbrake firmly on in NSW.

Governments must start to think about how to 'Release the Beast' and discover agriculture's true potential.

Regional NSW is at a significant crossroads as a growing number of land use interests compete for space, and its 'engine' industry - agriculture - risks being negatively impacted by poorly thought out or non-existent planning.



Renewable Energy Zones and the linear infrastructure connecting them to the grid, and traditional energy generation such as mining and coal seam gas, could lead to the loss or fragmentation of quality agricultural land if poorly managed.



Urban expansion, and fragmentation due to environmental regulation, are significant threats.



As regional towns and National Parks bulge so too does the potential for land use conflict.

Agriculture is the heartbeat of regional areas, yet a lack of understanding of the sector affects how it is valued locally and in policy settings.



It appears that planners see agricultural land as a patch of dirt waiting for a better purpose.



The Agriculture Commissioner has a key role in pursuing a whole-of-government response, which must include mapping, a mandate to consider agriculture in planning decisions, and clear liaison points between landholders and government.



Community engagement can also help bridge a knowledge divide that influences decisions for the sector.

Meanwhile, the future drought resilience of farmers is impacted by inadequate policy settings.



There are simple yet effective changes that can be made, such as increasing coastal harvestable rights to help farmers in coastal regions capture water and build resilience for dryer times.

Industries need certainty to thrive.



Unfortunately, the farming sector has been saddled with a changeable regulatory environment and a relative shortfall in strategic investment.



Shifting regulations around native vegetation, land management, and animal welfare all impact on investment decisions and sector confidence.



Supply chain competition also has a bearing on success, and with inputs generally on the rise, farmers need certainty they will make enough profit to continue production.

James Jackson, NSW Farmers president

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.