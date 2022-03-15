Barnetts in Fashion steals the show| Fountain of Youth to $27,500

The Barnett family's Barnetts In Fashion stole the show in the Fountain of Youth Sale hosted online at the weekend. Photo: Supplied

An eye catching bay/brown yearling filly from Wallabadah has topped the Fountain of Youth sale at $27,500 in an online-only event hosted by AuctionsPlus at the weekend.

All up 39 horses were sold from 44 offered (88.64 per cent) to average $9936.

Five two-year-olds (100pc) sold to a top of $16,000 to average $10,900 while 34 yearlings (87pc), which included the $27,500 sale topper, averaged $9794.

The high seller, Barnetts in Fashion, was from the last drop of Kirkbys Stud Theo and out of Barnetts Fashion and sold to Georgia Gamble of Panorama Stockhorses, Thirroul.



Bred by Tim Barnett of Barnett Stock Horses, Wallabadah, she came with a pedigree full of show and campdraft performance behind her.

Mr Barnett said her sire, which was a son of Warrenbri Omega, was the first stallion to win both the futurity and maturity at the breed's national show.



Her full sisters included the 2020 Australian Stock Horse Star of the Year, Barnetts Fascinator, and the top-priced ridden horse at the breed's 2021 national show, Barnetts In Style.

"This little filly was the spitting image of her father," Mr Barnett said.



"She's moulded just like him. She's going to go a long, long way.

"She's a beautifully natured mare.

You know when you breed one like that. They are really special

"You can have ten running in the paddock but she just stands out."

The Fountain of Youth sale, which is normally held in conjunction with the Australian Stock Horse Society Show at Tamworth, was hosted exclusively online this year after the show was postponed due to the floods.

Fifty per cent of the proceeds from the $10,500 yearling filly, Nee Piper, was donated by NEE Performance Horses, Moonbi, to flood victims on the state's North Coast.



Among the other high-priced lots was the black yearling filly, Sheady Gossip Girl.



A daughter of Royalle Heart Throb she was offered by Brian and Kayleen Sutton of Sheady stud, Biggenden, Qld and sold to GL Prichard Nominees, Tallangatta, Vic, for $21,500.

Mr and Mrs Sutton had sold the top-priced horse in the 2019 sale and this year sold five horses to average $13,000.

Among those were the top-priced gelding, Sheady Stockman, also by Royalle Heart Throb and carrying a double-cross of the renowned sire Acres Destiny.



The chestnut yearling was sold to D and L Wilson for $13,000.



They also sold the top-priced two-year-old filly, the brown/black Sheady Sorento Moon.

Another daughter of Royalle Heart Throb and out of Minatoka Flame, she was purchased by Sophie Lennon, Quirindi for $16,000.

