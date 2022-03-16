Bill Cornell awarded Angus Australia's highest honour

Frederick William (Bill) Cornell was recently awarded Honorary Life Membership to Angus Australia, with the presentation taking place at the ABS Beef Conference in Tamworth on March 14th, 2022.

Mr Cornell was nominated in recognition of his contribution to the Australian Angus breed over the past 40 years in the areas of adoption and promotion of scientific advancements to assist breeders, technical development, youth development, Angus Youth Roundups and shows, stud breeding, pioneering commercial Al, advisory and board positions at state and federal levels and mentoring countless breeders.

Born to parents Kathleen and David Cornell, whom both are recognised by Angus Australia with the Cornell Shield, awarded each year to the Chairperson of the Angus Youth National Roundup Organising Committee, due to their contributions to the Angus Youth program, Mr Cornell has long been involved with Angus Australia.



He had a passion in the driving of the Angus Youth Program in its formative years, alongside countless others.

In the 1980s Mr Cornell established St Pauls Angus, and eventually St Pauls Genetics, ultimately playing an integral role in opening the global genetics channels and providing a leap in global genetic accessibility and distribution to the Australian Angus sector.

When asked of Mr Cornell's contribution to the breed, Margaret Slatter, former co-principal, Geramy Angus stud of SA and NSW said that Bill Cornell has worked tirelessly all of his life for the promotion of Angus cattle through education, youth development and mentoring.

"He has worked willingly on many committees of the Society and there would be few people who deserve the honour of being awarded Life Membership of The Angus Society of Australia, more than Bill," she said.

Mr Cornell became a member of the NSW State Committee, and in 1995 was elected to the Council of Angus Australia, of which he served until 1998.

As a Councillor, Mr Cornell contributed strongly to the development of the inaugural Angus Australia Strategic Plan and the new and revised Angus Australia Regulations.



While his knowledge and passion for the breed, its bloodlines, major American Angus Association contacts, technologies and key Angus beef markets made him a most valuable contributor to Council policy and strategy.

In 1995, Bill was an essential part of the committee which developed and ran the Annual Angus Youth Roundup, as we know it today and assisted with instigating the Trans Tasman and re establishing the Michigan State University Scholarship.



He also served time as chairman of the Angus National Show and Sale Committee.

Mr Cornell was also a keen member of the Junior Angus Working Committee and assisted to lead intensive youth training programs at the Society's Armidale headquarters.

Over the past 30 years, Mr Cornell has cemented himself as a leading promoter of Angus genetics globally through his various roles at ARB, Alta and most notably in his role as Beef Product Manager for ABS Australia since 2005. Earlier

this year, at the 2021 Annual NHIA Herd Improvement Dinner, Mr Cornell received the Laurie Wells award, recognising meritorious service to the Herd Improvement Industry for over 40 years.

