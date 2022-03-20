Premium Wagyu sale reaches $37,000

Female prices soared to a top of $20,000 for 28-month-old Braelea MS Mich Q298, a Sumo Cattle Co Michifuku F154 daughter, our of Bar H 1751.



Purchased by Geneflow IVF, the un-joined heifer had strong EBVs with a marble score of +2.2 and a carcase weight of +30.

Geneflow also purchased a pen of six PTIC heifers joined to Trent Bridge Q111 and Trent Bridge R106, for $15,250 each.



Due to calve in October, the group had an average marble score of +2.2 making the pen in the top 5 per cent of the breed.

Geneflow were the main volume buyer in the sale, purchasing an additional four bulls to go into a F1 program.

These bulls were, Binowee R31, Ureshii Hirashigetayasu R61, Ureshii Itosaigenami R22, and Ureshii Itosaigenami R26, for a top of $32,000 and average of $25,875.



Geneflow also purchased the top priced embryos, four We-pack FP00011 x Lindan D D8825 eggs for $1650 each.

When it came to the bulls, Binowee R32 caused a bidding frenzy reaching $37,000, making him the top price. Scott Giltrap, Yalandra Wagyu, Jindera, was the successful purchaser.

With a marble score of +3.1, R32 is in the top 1pc in the breed. R32 is also in the top 1pc for marble fineness. The 16-month-old was sired by Tyddewi N4431 and out of Trelinga 766.

Mr Giltrap also purchased the top priced semen lot consisting of three straws from the world number two marble score, Wyndford Itoguni 308H, for $4225 per straw.

With genetics from Itoshigenami I48, World K's Michifuku and World K's Kitaguni Jnr from his dams, LMR MS Kitaguni, he was labeled as a bull from a line of proven superior meat quality in the sale catalogue.



Following closely behind Binowee R32, was the second top priced bull, Hamilton Park Wagyu R0057, reaching $36,000.



The 20-month-old, Coasted Itoshigenami G113 son went to Rick Hunter, Baldridge Wagyu, Mudgee.



Mr Weyman-Jones said the high marbling lots led the way in the sale with bulls getting interest from a lot of F1 breeders rather than stud full blood breeders.

The sale was conducted by Grant Daniel and Long through AuctionsPlus.



Sale breakdown:

7 of 7 Heifers sold to $20,000 to average $15,929

24 of Bulls sold to $37,000 to average $17,625

25 of 37 Embryos sold to $1650 to average $1,304

488 of 488 Semen straws sold to $4225 to average $106

55 of 67 lots sold to average $11,247.

Full story in next weeks The Land

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

