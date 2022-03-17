Black Stump sets new record

The Euro breed bulls on offer at Tuesday's Black Stump bull sale at Blackall, Qld were in high demand, helping set and then reset the sale record.

After solid bidding for the Angus and Hereford bulls on offer, the stands erupted when the first of Meldon Park's prospective Simmental sires, Meldon Park R26 entered the ring.

The 836kg bull with Lucrana General genetics on both sides of his family tree was eventually knocked down to T and T Jones, Lou Lou Park, Jericho, Qld for $28,000, part of a full clearance of 10 bulls for Rod and Lis Skene and an average of $13,800.



Ian and Katrina Bebbington's first Mountview Charolais bull into the ring, Mountview Rusty R28, received a similar enthusiastic reception.

After competition from all parts of the stands, Warren and Trina Gleeson, Fairview Cattle Co, Alpha, Qld paid the sale's top price of $32,000 for Rusty.

Mountview also cleared its catalogue of eight bulls, recording an average of $15,875 in the process, a significant increase on their 2021 sale average of $11,400.

It was indicative of the overall sale outcome, which had an 81.6 per cent clearance and a sale average of $9211.



The 10 vendors from Queensland and NSW sold 71 bulls under the hammer, encompassing nine different breeds, and 45 bids cards were filled out.



Lis Skene, Meldon Park Simmentals, Cecil Plains, Qld and Mark Duthie, GDL, and the second-top priced bull.

The Bebbingtons had a $10,000 reserve on Rusty so the $32,000 final price was very unexpected for them.

They felt that his red factor gene, along with his bone, muscle, overall length and softness had contributed to the interest.

Warren Gleeson said he was the pick of the yard for him and would be used in his own stud of 45 Charolais cows breeding replacement bulls.

The Gleesons also purchased a homozygous polled Simmental bull, Noanga LJAP 12 from Lindsay and Janet Allan, Curlewis for $20,000, which they will use as a herd replacement bull.

The Allans sold all seven of their Simmental bulls, two for $20,000 and one for $19,000, and five Droughtmaster bulls offered under the Clayfield prefix, resulting in an average of $11,500.

The sale was opened by a full clearance of the three Mountain Valley Angus bulls on offer from Coolatai for a top of $12,000 to Davidson Livestock, Tambo, Qld.

Mountain View's three Poll Herefords were also snapped up, resulting in an overall $9400 average.

First-time poll Hereford vendor, the Jarrah Cattle Co, Banana, Qld sold both its bulls to CA Hauff and Sons, Blackall, reaching a top of $17,000, giving them an average of $12,000.

Braford bulls also met a good market on the day - the McNamara family's Strathgyle stud at Bell sold three bulls for a top of $13,000 to Mal and Cindy McQueen of Winton, Qld recording an average of $9750.

The McNamara partnership, trading under the MCN prefix, sold its four bulls for an average of $6000.

The market for the Simbrah, Charbray, Droughtmaster and Brahman bulls at the sale was less buoyant.

Carrinyah Pastoral Co, Nebo, Qld finished the sale with a $4843.75 average, while Kangarin, Biloela, Qld averaged $4187 for 11 bulls, and Rodlyn, Bell, Qld had a $5055.56 average for 12 bulls.

Thistlebank Grazing at Aramac, Qld bought five of the Simmental bulls at the sale for an average $10,800, while Clayton and Mel Arnold, Gelebele, Muttaburra, Qld bought five of Mountain View's Charolais bulls for an average of $14,000.

Selling agent: GDL

The story Black Stump sets new record first appeared on Queensland Country Life.