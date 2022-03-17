Shows are back on student timetables

Clancy Prior from St Paul's College, Kempsey, is ready to get back into the steer showing circuit after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Photo: Samantha Townsend

The lead ropes have been dusted off, the brushes have been unpacked and the hoses are connected at the wash bays - it must be showtime.

For two years, students across the state have been patiently waiting to be able to show their cattle, and now they will get their chance.

Clancy Prior from St Paul's College Kempsey is ready to get back into the show circuit after the pandemic put a stop to competition.

"It's so good shows are back and that we can get out with our mates and have fun again," Clancy said.

The year 10 student is one of four agricultural students at the school that purchased their own steers from local producers or bought them from home to compete.

"It was a good style of steer, it was nice and quiet, which is what you want," Clancy said.



His teacher Graham Bramley said preparations usually started in November but due to COVID-19 had been delayed.



The first show for Clancy's ag team will be Wauchope, Kempsey, Macksville, Wingham Beef Week and Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza.



Meanwhile there are 30 schools entered into the Sydney Royal steers competition.

