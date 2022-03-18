Drought-proofing and investment government's focus: Toole

Acting NSW Premier Paul Toole spoke briefly in Narrabri on Thursday about the importance of investing in drought proofing. Photo: Billy

PREPARING the state for future drought events is one of the state government's top priorities according to the state's acting Premier.

Speaking to a room filled with locals in Narrabri on Thursday, Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the government was committed to helping regions prepare for future droughts as well announcing he would be filling in for NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, who had just welcomed his seventh child Celeste.

The added responsibility cut short the Bathurst MP's time at the function, which was also attended by NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders and federal Parkes MP Mark Coulton, to just 10 minutes.



"As a government, we are very much focused on ensuring we are continuing to talk about drought," Mr Toole said.



"Now it's raining again, people aren't really talking about droughts but we have to make sure we continue to talk about it.



"We know there is going to be another one and we've got to ensure while we are getting farms prepared for it, our investment still needs to work alongside the regional communities to ensure that when the next drought hits we are better prepared.

"That's exactly why in last year's budget there was still investments there to be prepared for drought."

The question and answer forum came a day after Mr Toole helped unveiled $194 million of funding for the Moree special activation precinct.

"We have committed $194 million towards infrastructure that will leverage the benefits of the Inland Rail and bring investment into Moree and surrounding areas, building on the region's already thriving agricultural industry," he said.



"We're still working with the council and the community about where Narrabri's special activation precinct is going to go.

"But working on that closely with the community also allows our capacity to produce food and fibre in this area to grow as well.

"Already in Moree there is a couple of companies that have shown early market interest and we're just a little bit further ahead in Parkes where a company called Brightmark has invested $260 million to set up in that area."

The NSW Nationals leader will be acting Premier while Mr Perrottet is on parental leave until April 4, while NSW Tourism and Sport Minister Stuart Ayres will assume the role of acting NSW Liberal leader.

