Tenterfield weaner steers to $2857

Tenterfield yarded 3150 head of mainly black Angus weaner cattle on Thursday with steers averaging $2299 at 303kg or 759 cents a kilogram while heifers averaged $2025 at 736c/kg.

Top price for black Angus steers with Speriby North blood, 420kg, went to Applebutt Partnership, Timbarra Road, with bids reaching 680c/kg or $2857.70.

"The condition of weaners was just right - nice and well grown not fat. It's good to leave a little for the next bloke. That's what keeps buyers coming back," said Ray White Tenterfield agency principal Ben Sharpe.

Neville and Sue Grogan from the eastern side of Tenterfield on the Timbarra Road sold 214 steers with Speriby North and Inglebrae blood to an average of $2203.43 for 289kg at 762c/kg. Their lighter sisters, 121 head, averaged $2100, all reared on native grasses fertilised with super phosphate.

"We've still got the smiles on our faces," said Mrs Grogan, recalling the effort to maintain the herd during drought and how they had been rewarded by good seasons and a rebounding production.

Angelo and Nicole Saccon, Dumaresq Valley, sold steers 8-10 months old to average 320kg for $2380, reaching a top of $2770 and going onto grass at Ben Lomand.

Saccon cows calved in October onto irrigated oats for the best possible start.

Darren and Kelly Battistuzzi, Inglebrae Farms Angus at Sunnyside, sold 12 month old steers to a top of 386kg at 718c/kg for $2774, going to Inverell district while another pen 352kg made 768c/kg or $2709 going to Dalby.

Inglebrae calves had been weaned for a few months and were grazing on fescue and Lucerne.

"Normally we grow them through to heavy feeders," said Mr Battistuzzi. "But this year we thought it was a good opportunity to drop our numbers and make room for more weaners."

Brian and Julie Chorley, Chipstaple via Tenterfield, sold black steers 355kg for 724c/kg for $2570 while their sisters made 720c/kg for 316.9kg or $2281 staying local. The Chorley's black baldy steers 292.5kg made 730c/kg or $2135. The baldy heifers at 10 months old weighed 325.9kg for 726c/kg or $2366.

The weaner sale was organised by Ray White Tenterfield.

More in next week's The Land

