Hereford steers to a top of $2417 at Casino

Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange at Casino yarded 3141 head of weaner cattle on Friday and another 657 breeders on Saturday with Hereford topping the steer portion at $2417 and heifers on the Saturday making $4120 while cows with calves sold to $3780.

Hereford steers from George and Shirley Hardcastle, Old Koreelah, topped the weaner portion of the sales using their own McPherson blood to make 716 cents a kilogram for 337.5kg, going to Wickham farms at Killarney.

The family, who includes daughter Karen, sold Hereford heifers to Glen and Coleen Armbruster, Corndale, for 810c/kg on 227kg or $1843.

Best selling heifers were Simmental from Richard Thomas and Wendy Parrish, Mummulgum, $2409 for 333kg at 722c/kg.

Andrew and Jim Peterson, Peterson Partnership also at Old Koreelah, sold Hereford steers with Anson and McPherson blood 322kg for $2223 while their light calves 190kg brought 852c/kg. In total 33 steers averaged $1842.

Andrew and Ellie Hill, Tarcoola Grazing at Woodenbong, sold Charolais/Shorthorn steers with Palgrove and Weebollabolla blood, 348kg for 656c/kg or $2287. Their heifers made $2170 for 346c/kg at 626c/kg.

Murray Grey/Limousin steers with Ainskirbeau blood from Brian and Maggie Creedy, Collins Creek, 280kg at 730c/kg to bring $2038.

Dewitt Pastoral at Mallanganee sold Charolais steer 337kg at 708c/kg or $2386.

Tom and Netty Downham, Woodenbong, sold Hereford/Angus cross weaner heifers 320kg for 750c/kg or$2397.

Santa Gertrudis/Hereford steers from Brendan and Wendy Fletcher, Koreelah made $2304 for 330kg at 700c/kg.

Frank and Joy Hathaway, Naughtons Gap, sold steers from Charolais over Santa/Hereford and first cross Brahman/Hereford to $1778 for 233kg at 762c/kg.



Charolais over first cross Charbray with ANC and Fenech blood, winter drop and just off mum, from Booyong son and father partnership Matt and Glen Irwin, brought a top of $2355 at 395kg. Heifers, including Angus/Charolais, averaged $1610 at 243kg or 662c/kg to reach a top of $2236 at 355kg for a Charolais over a first-cross Charbray, going back to the paddock as a breeder.

"We were lucky to have a hill paddock with six-foot high Rhodes grass," said Matt. "The rest of the farm went under for a week.

Less fortunate were the family's flood affected Simmental cross calves averaging $1616 for 226kg.

Santa Gertrudis steers with Yulgilbar blood from the Hart family, Plains Station via Tabulam, made $2280 for 300kg at 758c/kg.

On Saturday Poll Hereford heifers with Romolea blood, pregnancy tested in calf made $4120 for Scott and Leanne Doohan, Stratheden.

Athlyne Pastoral at Tenterfield sold Brangus heifers, PTIC, for $3625 along with Santa/Hereford yearling heifers for $2500.

Springdale Pastoral, Kyogle, sold a draft of 25 Brahman/Hereford weaner heifers for $2320.

"We're happy with the sale. All buyers big and small were represented," said Ray White Casino principal Andrew Summerville. We had excellent calves out of a good season.

The sale was hosted by Ray White Casino with agency principal Andrew Summerville and his off-sider Nick Fuller calling the bids.

