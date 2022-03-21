A vital role for legumes for best pastures

Legumes are a vital part of pastures but maintaining their level at a good percentage of it can be difficult.



The following are a few guides in ensuring legumes can be a permanent long term vital part of a pasture, especially winter and spring.



Legumes are vital for building soil fertility, especially nitrogen, the key to high quality protein, as well as for building soil organic matter and therefore carbon, to supply quality feed and to maximise feed productivity.

Key issues for a strong legume component of a pasture includes species and variety selection, especially with a focus on hard seed content and maturity, grazing management, soil fertility, and weeds. Pests can also be an issue, as can appropriate rhizobia for specific legumes.

Seasonal conditions can play a significant role in legume density. This past year (2021) many areas, including our property, experienced a wet late summer early autumn. Growth of summer grasses, native and introduced, were commonly high. A cause of poor autumn germination of winter legumes can be too much grass cover and it is sometimes impossible to graze all paddocks down to sufficient levels to facilitate good legume germination. Similar conditions exist in many areas this year.

Grazing down paddocks with heavy grass loads, native and introduced one, by the end of March helps ensure a good germination of winter legumes.

As was common, we noted best winter legume establishment this past year was on the paddocks grazed down reasonably well by mid-autumn, to around 1500 kg/ha drymatter. These supplied the most winter and spring legume feed, on both tropical grass and native grass pastures. Paddocks we did not have sufficient stock to graze down in time were thinner in winter legumes and their establishment was later. Mice consuming legume seed was also possibly higher in these paddocks.

Soil fertility can also be a big consideration. We recently soil tested and several paddocks were medium to low in sulphur, possibly related to wet summer, and moderate to low in phosphorus. Despite the high cost of fertiliser, we have ordered single superphosphate and will spread at 100 kg/ha over most of our pastures. While cost is around $80/ha, at stake is our aimed for gross margin of around $300/ha. Gross margin analysis deducts all running costs, like fertiliser, from crop and animal returns. For beef producers, at present $80/ha represents around 14 kg/ha of beef.

Good density of serradella last spring in an acid soil paddock. Having the right winter legume species is important for good density.

High soil fertility can also work against legumes, especially nitrogen, as it encourages prolific growth from grasses like annual rye, barley grass, brome grasses, as well as broad leaf weeds. Soil testing is a good aid in assessing if and what fertiliser is required.

Commonly pasture legume choice can greatly impact on winter legume density and productivity. For example a lot of our property has tested pH 4.6 (calcium chloride) with aluminium readings 14 percent and higher. Serradella and biserrula especially suite these soils. Because of paddock pH variability, with some areas pH 5.0 or higher, with little or no aluminium toxicity, sub clover tends to also do well in these areas and has been included in past pasture sowings. A lot of soil in our area, especially basalt derived and river alluvials, can be considerably higher in pH and barrel medics perform more reliably.

Whatever the desirable winter legume species varieties with good (40 percent) to high (50 plus percent) levels of hard seed help ensure persistence following droughts and runs of dry springs. Variety maturity is also important, and even more so when growing legumes with perennial pastures such as lucerne (also a legume), temperate or tropical perennial grasses. These provide greater competition for autumn and spring moisture and commonly earlier maturing varieties are better able to set seed in tougher seasonal conditions.

An important grazing management aspect is to where possible foster legume seed set, at least until a good soil seed reserve has built up. Species like serradella, biserrula, rose, balansa, bladder, arrow-leaf, woolly pod vetch and gland clover are aerial seeders. These are unlike most (but not all) sub clovers, that are able to set much of their seed close to the ground, and quickly bury much of it. Aerial seeders, especially in a dry spring, need lenient grazing until seed is set to ensure good levels of seed production.

Bob Freebairn is an agricultural consultant based at Coonabarabran. Email robert.freebairn@bigpond.com or contact (0428) 752 149.

