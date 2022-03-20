$34,000 highs at Flemington sale

The move in timing was met with plenty of confidence with buyers as pushed 11 of 12 Limousin bulls to the sale top of $34,000 to average an impressive $13,273, while all 16 Angus bulls cleared to a top of $16,000 to average $13,938, eight of nine Limousin heifers cleared to average $9938, driven mainly by fellow stud supporters and guest vendors DSK Angus sold heifers to $27,000 to average a neat $13,000.

Ian and Donna Robson, Adelong, with Jenni O'Sullivan and Lincoln McKinlay, Elders studstock and the top priced $34,000 bull, bought by Provenence Limousin's, QLD

The top bull, Flemington ready or Not R21, was marked as stud sire potential from a young age and did not disappoint.



He was a black, homozygous polled, April 2020 drop calf, sired by homebred sire Flemington Next Level N40, out of a Red Rock Black Lynx LG female. who went back to the infamous Red Rock Jaguar sire line.



At 17 months, he weighed 900 kilograms, scanned 140 EMA, 5.2 IMF and carried a 46cm scrotal.

He was purchased online by Andrew Stumer, Provenence Limousin stud, Fernvale, QLD, who also took home the top Limousin heifer for $16,000, Flemington Cupid R15, a stylish 11 month old heifer calf by Cottage Lake Big Star and was PTIC to Oakwood B-Boy at the end of January.

Benjara Limousin's, Ellangowan, QLD, followed suit buying Flemington Rare Edition R6, a black, heterozygous polled son of Morrisvale Kept Secret for $20,000, who was top one percent of the breed for two indexes and 600 day growth, while top five percent for 200, 400 day growth, carcase weight and IMF.

Hewitt Cattle Co, QLD, continued the Northern raid buying two of the top priced Angus bulls at $16,000 apiece, while Michael Kelly, Tumut, kept the locals in the game with two Angus bulls averaging $14,000, Pete Jones, WT Jones and Partners, Brungle, bought two at a $13,000 average and Maroumba Pastoral, Adelong, loaded two Angus bulls at $10,500 each.



Young Jack Robson, JSR Angus, was a guest vendor in the Angus section and cleared all his seven bulls to the equal top of $16,000 to average an impressive $13,286.

Chris Knox, Helen Alexander, Annette Barham and Murray Sowter, and auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay.

Plenty of action came late for guest vendors DSK Angus, Coonabarabran, with their top heifer being knocked down to Annette Barham and Murray Sowter, Lymbrook Limousin stud, Mossvale.



The couple wanted to "have a play" in the Angus breed and thought she was the perfect start to their new venture.

Ms Barham said this was their first foray into the breed, but they loved her pedigree going back to Texas Earnan out of a DSK Heather family line nand they nnow planned to take her on and show her at Sydney Royal.

Also in the Angus heifer draft, Kristie Fuller, Diamond Angus, Cowra, dearly wanted the top heifer but was outpaced for those honors and settled for DSK RR Lady Heather R49, a Remitall H Rachis 21R daughter with plenty of presence and performance for $15,500, along with DSK Tel PandaS4, a Texas Earnan L612 daughter as an unjoined heifer for $15,000.



Ms Fuller, said she simply wanted more foundation females for her herd and they both went back to foundation cow lines that had been proven for many stud breeders over time.

The sale was conducted by Elders Adelong, with Lincoln McKinlay as the auctioneer