Collinsville claims win at Elders SA Stud Merino Expo | PHOTOS

THE Elders SA Stud Merino Expo was held at Burra, SA, on Wednesday last week with 24 stud setting up impressive displays for visitors.

The buoyancy in the meat and wool sector created a buzz in the air, with studs more than happy to chat with visitors about genetic improvements and their vision for the sector in the years to come.



Incoming Merino SA executive officer Rachel Titley welcomed visitors and shared her passion for the sector's future.

The event had multiple competitions and a Helmsman sale, with Roemahkita Poll Merino stud at Cummins, SA, taking out the champion pair of lambs.

Judges Cam Munroe, Egelabra Merino stud, and Lachlan Hart, Glen Devon Poll Dorsets, Two Wells, SA, judged the three competitions.



A ram from Mulloorie stud topped the Helmsman sale at $5200.

Ram of the expo was won by Collinsville stud for its big-barrelled sire, as was the ram and ewe pair competition.

