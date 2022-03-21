Young Angus steers hit a hefty $2500 at Forbes

FORBES agents yarded about 1700 head in their monthly store cattle sale held at the Central West Livestock Exchange on Friday.

While the market was softer than in the previous sale of February 4, top money was there for quality, said McCarron Cullinane auctioneer Adam Chudleigh.

Highlights included heavy Angus weaner steers which fetched $2500 a head, pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) females which sold to $3000 and cows with calves which topped the market at $4120 a unit.

Most weaner steers sold from $1400 to $2330 a head for a pen of Yamburgan and Nero-blood Shorthorn steers, eight to ten months, which averaged 372 kilograms and were sold by Malcom Smith, Forbes.



Mr Smith sold about 40 Shorthorn steers in the sale to average $2186.



Meanwhile a pen of heavier Angus weaned steers, seven to eight months, which tipped the scales at 460kg, were sold by Temora's Westbury Pastoral Company for $2500.

Matt Coady, Nutrien Ag Solutions, with thumping Angus calves, 460kg, which were sold by Westbury Pastoral Company, Temora, for $2500 on Friday.

Most yearling steers sold from $1300 to $2280.



The best of those were Santa Gertrudis steers, 12 to 15 months, which averaged 370kg and were sold by RE and BF Newton, Forbes.

The majority of weaner heifers fetched between $1400 and $2260 with a pen of Angus, 10 to 12 months, 391kg, sold to top money by the Hodges family at Forbes.



Most yearling heifers sold from $1400 to $2005 for a pen of Angus-cross heifers on agistment, 14 to 16 months, which averaged 347kg and were sold by Willow Glen Partnership.

The majority of PTIC heifers attracted bids from $2240 to $2960.



The best of those were a pen of Weebollabolla-blood Shorthorn heifers, 22 to 26 months, sold by CC Francis and Sons, Forbes.



Meanwhile the PTIC cow portion topped at $3000.

John and Dorothy Griggs of Braidwood bought the best of the PTIC heifers for $2960 on Friday.

Most cows with calves sold from $2500 to $4120 a unit.

Topping the market were a pen of Angus first-calvers with three to five-month-old calves at foot by Wandoo Angus bulls, sold by G3 Partnership at Forbes.



In other strong sales M and C Kinsey, Forbes, cleared four Brangus first-calvers with two to four-month-old calves at foot for $3820 and RE and BF Newton, Forbes, sold a pen of Charolais-cross cows with calves for $3700 and a pen of blacks for equal money.



CR and SE Kilby, Trundle, sold Angus heifers, eight to nine months, 371kg, to $2230 a head while Westbury Pastoral Company sold Angus heifers, seven to eight months, 409kg, to $2210 and AJ Wotton, Forbes, sold Angus heifers, 10 to 12 months, for $2170.



And it was a case of fourth time's lucky for the McGrath family of Cuttaburra Pastoral, Bourke, who sold about 80 Shorthorn/ Santa, 80 Angus-cross and 30 Charolais-cross weaner steers plus their sisters in the sale.

Sandi McGrath said the muster on Wancobra Station, north of Bourke, had been washed out with heavy rain on three occassions before they could start bringing the weaners in with bikes and choppers last Saturday.

They were all smiles on Friday when their best Angus steers, 8 to 10 months, hit $2290 a head.



