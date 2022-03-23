Tottenham races roll on, bigger than ever

Keeping the picnics' racing culture alive was the hardworking Tottenham Picnic Race Club that welcomed 1300 people - one of its biggest crowds ever to its annual race day.

There were large fields too, with one race split in half, and just enough jockeys to meet demand - jockeys are hard to get for picnic races these days.

One trainer, Wayne Marsden, travelled from Menindee with six horses.

The club did an amazing job providing 450 lunches for guests for the day, club president Brian Plummer said.

Finding picnic jockeys is an ongoing headache for many clubs, but luckily a few came back in time from lay-offs for Tottenham to celebrate its annual day.

Backing the meeting was Robinson Grain, who brought in a busload of employees for the day. Robinson Grain started in Tottenham a few decades ago and is now one of the biggest regional grain trading companies in NSW.

Brian Plummer said it was important to have the backing of Robinson Grain, as sponsors had been hard to find during the drought and COVID. It meant a huge amount to the club and took a lot of worry about organising the race day. It was in a position to now improve the course and facilities.



Fashions in the field winners were: Best dress gent - Shayne Carroll from Bourke; Best dressed lady & best Millinery - Michelle Meyers from Mudgee.

The Feature Race was the 2022 Robinson Grain Tottenham Picnic Cup, 1400m - 1st, Jin Chi Phantom, Ridden by Ricky Blewitt from Narromine and trained by Sharon Jeffries from Parkes.

Storms luckily missed the course on the day - just ! There was a band after the races.

