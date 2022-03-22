Top of the range steers reach $2527 at Armidale feature sale

+7 Photos by Billy Jupp















ANGUS and Charolais steers dominated the yarding of more than 2500 head at the Top of the Range feature sale in Armidale, reaching a high of $2527 a head.

Monday's sale was packed with quality weaner steers and heifers, with a draft of Angus steers weighing an average of 177 kilograms topping the cents a kilogram market at 908c/kg.

However, it was draft of Angus steers weighing an average of 383kg offered by T and K Ward, Armidale, which topped the annual feature sale at $2527.

Guyra stock agent Nick Rogers, Davidson Cameron and Company, said Angus steers attracted some of the sale's highest prices, while pens of Charolais steers were not far behind.



"The sub-220kg steers topped out at more than 900c/kg for some lightweight Angus steers," Mr Rogers said.

"Majority of the runs made anywhere from 800c/kg to 860c/kg and up to 900c/kg for anything above 200kg.



"Steers weighing upwards of 260kg were making 780c/kg to 860c/kg, which was for the better quality black steers.

"The majority of steers weighing more than 350kg made about 670c/kg to 690c/kg with prettier black steers bringing higher prices."

Other strong performing drafts included a run of four pens of Angus steers offered by Hysant Pty Ltd, Ebor, which ranged from 324kg to 365kg and sold from $2371 to $2482.

Charolais steers were also well represented with drafts of 16 and 24 steers offered by L.S Piddington and Sons, Armidale, weighing 308kg and 267kg on average, selling for $2212 and $1943.

It was a similar story in the heifers category as Angus weaners were in high demand, with many pens attracting more than $2000.

"Heifers weighing under 220kg ranged anywhere from 780c/kg to 800c/kg, while heifers weighing a bit more around the 250kg to 260kg mark, made around 800c/kg with the better quality ones bringing a bit more," Mr Rogers said.

"Heavier heifers over 350kg mostly made 700c/kg to 740c/kg."

Monday's sale also attracted a small yarding of cows with calves, most of which were offered by VH Enterprises, Armidale.

"There was some really good runs of cows with calves here as well, the highlight of which was a draft sold by Nutrien which made $4140 a unit," Mr Rogers said.

Despite the small offering of cows with calves, buyers were treated to a solid selection of pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows, most of which sold for more than $3000 a unit.

"As for PTIC cows, the highlight there was a draft of cows which were artificially inseminated to Booroomooka bulls, that made $3720 and are expected to calve over a period of about 10 days," Mr Rogers said.

"Another highlight of the category was a herd dispersal of middle-aged Angus cows PTIC to Angus bulls, which sold for $3500."

The sale was one of two Top of The Range feature weaner and breeder sales the New England Livestock Agents Association will host at the Armidale saleyards. The next on is on April 11.



