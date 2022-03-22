1130 weaner steers at Yass sold to $2545

BEST PRESENTED HEIFERS: 25 Angus heifers weighing 427.8kg, sold by K. Howard, Grabben Gullen for $2380 with Jake McKenzie, Jock Duncombe and Jess Ryan, Duncombe and Co, Crookwell. Photo: SELX Yass

Tom and Christie Johnson, Johnson Park, Bookham sold a total of 105 Angus weaners with this pen of 13 Rennylea-blood Angus steers weighing 366kgs selling for $2380. Photo: SELX Yass

A very strong yarding of 1611 store cattle at SELX Yass last Friday consisting of 1130 weaner steers and 361 weaner heifers attracted determined interest from feedlot operators and backgrounders.



Greg Anderson, director of MD and JJ Anderson, Crookwell, reported the majority of the weaners were in forward store condition, and the bulk of the offering were heavier than last year's sale.

"The heifers were a bit lighter in condition as most producers were holding onto more of their better young females but they still made exceptional money," he said.

Weaner steers under 200kg sold from $1060 to $1380 (746c/kg): steers weighing 200 to 280kg sold from $1720 to $2109 (893c/kg) and those in the 280-330kg range sold from $1750 to $2271 (791c/kg).

Steers weighing over 330kg sold from $2291 to $2545 (648c/kg), when Marty Croker, manager for Simon Clowes, Fullerton, penned 17 Karoo-blood Angus steers weighing 392.4kg.



Mr Croker also manages the property of Mr Clowes' sister Melissa Baker along with his own, and between the three they have been among the most prolific in presenting the best pen or the highest priced pen at SELX weaner sales,

Selling agent Greg Anderson said they have been among the top prices and ribbons at least eight times since SELX started.

Representative sales of weaner steers included 22 Angus weighing 345kg sold on account C and T Willis, Crookwell, for $2400: MA Coles, Goulburn, sold 29 Angus steers weighing 381kg for $2450 and B and S Callan, Braidwood, received $2500 for 20 yearling Angus steers weighing 417kg.



D and S Keith, Taralga, sold 18 Hereford steers weighing 240kg for $1930.

Weaner heifers under 200kg sold to $1790 (913c/kg): while those in the 200-280kg range sold from $1390 to $1870 (791c/kg) and heifers weighing from 280-330kg sold from $1940 to $2070 (664c/kg).

Weaner heifers weighing over 330kg sold from $1995 to $2240 (609c/kg), while yearling heifers sold to $2380 (557c/kg).

Sales included 18 Angus heifers weighing 314kg sold by Alcorn Enterprises, Harden, while WJ McKell and Co, Goulburn, sold 14 black baldies weighing 368kg for $2240.

