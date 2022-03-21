Dunedoo Angus steers to $2300, cows with calves hit $4950

Citriodora Pty Ltd, Mendooran, sold 78 "beautifully presented" Glen Avon-blood Angus steers, six to eight months, to $2300 a head to average $2200 at Dunedoo last Wednesday. Photo: Milling Stuart

Highlights to last Wednesday's sale included Angus steers which fetched $2300 a head, PTIC females which sold to $3350 and cows with calves which topped the market at $4950 a unit.

Agents Milling Stuart and PT Lord, Dakin and Associates yarded about 1400 cattle in the monthly store sale at Dunedoo last Wednesday.

"We had another outstanding run of Angus steers. It was very hard to buy an Angus steer under $2000 [a head]," said Jamie Stuart, Milling Stuart.

Citriodora Pty Ltd, Mendooran, sold 78 Glen-Avon blood Angus steers, six to eight months, to $2300, averaging $2200.

Meanwhile there was a good selection of heifers to be had with the best of those returning $2100 at the lighter end.

"There was not much weight in the heifers. There were also northern-type heifers you could have bought for $1500 to $1600," Mr Stuart said.

The pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) heifers made $2800 top money while the PTIC Angus cows, six to ten years, sold to $3350 to average $2820.

Cows with calves also met with very strong demand.

The best of those were a pen of Brangus PTIC cows with second vealer calves at foot, which returned $4950 a unit for vendors Mitch and Jess Jones, Tamworth.

Mr Stuart said the balance saw plenty of competition.

"A lot of cows and calves made well into the $4000 [a unit] bracket," he said.

