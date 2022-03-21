Dunedoo Angus steers to $2300, cows with calves hit $4950

Agents Milling Stuart and PT Lord, Dakin and Associates yarded about 1400 cattle in the monthly store sale at Dunedoo last Wednesday.



Highlights included Angus steers which fetched $2300 a head, PTIC females which sold to $3350 and cows with calves which topped the market at $4950 a unit.



"We had another outstanding run of Angus steers. It was very hard to buy an Angus steer under $2000 [a head]," said Jamie Stuart, Milling Stuart.

Citriodora Pty Ltd, Mendooran, sold 78 Glen-Avon blood Angus steers, six to eight months, to $2300, averaging $2200.



Meanwhile there was a good selection of heifers to be had with the best of those returning $2100 at the lighter end.

"There was not much weight in the heifers. There were also northern-type heifers you could have bought for $1500 to $1600," Mr Stuart said.

READ MORE:

The pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) heifers made $2800 top money while the PTIC Angus cows, six to ten years, sold to $3350 to average $2820.



Cows with calves also met with very strong demand.

The best of those were a pen of Brangus PTIC cows with second vealer calves at foot, which returned $4950 a unit for vendors Mitch and Jess Jones, Tamworth.

Mr Stuart said the balance saw plenty of competition.

"A lot of cows and calves made well into the $4000 [a unit] bracket," he said.



Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.