The Grassland Poultry vision for optimum animal welfare

Grassland Poultry principals Kim and Bryan Kiss, Wellington. Photo: Nicole McGuire

Animal welfare is quickly becoming more important for consumers when they are selecting products and at Grassland Poultry, it is the number one priority for all on-farm production processes.

Operating across a 1500 hectare property 25 kilometers east of Wellington, Bryan and Kim Kiss of Grassland Poultry began a journey down the regenerative agriculture path in the 1990s using holistic management.

Predominately running a commercial Shorthorn breeding herd, the implementation of chickens in 2015 began as another production system that fit the regenerative agriculture model.



It has since grown into a flourishing enterprise that was able to maintain full capacity through the drought.

All steps from hatching through to processing are completed on-farm, with chickens kept in the same contemporary groups and in the same hut, which transforms and opens up as the chickens grow and develop.



This allows the Kiss family to achieve maximum animal welfare, while setting themselves apart by being vertically integrated.

Award winning chicken on the menu across the state.

Mrs Kiss said the selection of the Sommerlad Heritage breed came down to its ability to be outdoors and easily survive through the heat and cold, as well as being a strong and active forager.

"There are only one or two people that breed these chickens so we have a high biosecurity risk too," Mrs Kiss said.



Eggs are collected each day before they are incubated to be hatched. Once hated, they go into the brooder section under gas heaters and that is their home and for the rest of their life.

"Once the chicks begin to look after themselves, the brood opens up, the heat goes off, and little pop holes are opened up never to be closed again which means the birds have access to come and go when ever they like at what ever time of the day," Mrs Kiss said.



"The things we do, not many other people do.



"There would be a handful of people in the country that breed their own meat chickens, hatch them, grow them, and then process them all on-farm.



"We used to have to take them to a facility that was about two to three hours away so we would crate them up and transport. It didn't sit well for us."



Although the chickens are free to roam, Mrs Kiss said despite the different groups being free to intermingle, they tend to go back to the shelter they grew up in.

The chickens have 24 hour access to forage in Box Gum grassy woodlands and a free-choice feed system of a crumble and whole grains. In the past, this has led to issues with hawks which was combatted with the purchase of Maremma dogs to help reduce losses.



The Sommerlad Heritage was selected for its hardiness.

As Pasture Raised on Open Fields (PROOF) certified breeders, and focused on producing chickens that are free from medicine and chemical, Mrs Kiss says they are not organic.



"It is so hard labelling yourself because so many people have different interpretations of what each thing is," she said. "We are more about trying to educate people to ask questions about how their food is grown to at least know what they are eating."



Fresh product goes to provedores and butchers in Sydney as well as regionally to Dubbo, Mudgee, Wellington, and Orange every four weeks. They also have a distributor that sends the product nationwide.

"My local and regional customers are mums and dads, they buy it because the taste is better, the quality of food is better, it is more nutrient dense, it doesn't have any chemicals or medications," Mrs Kiss said.

"People are looking for that sort of food and asking how much of the food we eat is coming from Australia and how much is from overseas."



Grassland Poultry offers whole chickens, a selection of the different pieces and parts of the bird, both fresh or smoked, and small goods like mince, sausages, pies, bone broth, and jars of fat.



Miss Kiss said they have won the delicious produce state awards every year since 2018 and have received gold medals in the national competition in 2020 and 2021, among a field of beef, pork, lamb, and other types of poultry.



