Autumn-drop weaners to $2500 at Cooma

Will and Vanessa Dixon, Monaro Livestock and Property, Cooma, yarded weaner cattle for their first annual autumn sale today, consisting of 700 steers and 200 heifers.

Mr Dixon reported a very strong sale with buyer demand consistent throughout.

"We've had a wonderful season on the Monaro, the best in living memory and the calves today showed that," he said.

"They have not had a hard day in their lives."

Mr Dixon said heifer numbers were limited due to herd rebuilding programs across the Monaro, but they sold particularly well.

"Our heavier Autumn-drop steers sold really well, but it was red-hot in the spring-drop steers weighing 360-370kg selling from 670c/kg to 700c/kg," he said.



Some representative sales of steers included eight Rosskin/Hazeldean-blood Angus weighing 415kg sold by Timmins and Lucas, Jindabyne, for $2500: 14 Billingra-blood Herefords weighing 406kg sold by Billingra Partnership, Bredbo, for $2320 and 13 Herefords weighing 350kg sold by DJ Dwyer and Sons, Moonbah, for $2240.

Other sales of steers in the 300kg range included seven Angus sold by Corella Pastoral Co., Bombala, for $2320: seven Sparta-blood Angus weighing 363kg sold by DP and LM Platts, Bombala, for $2360 and 27 Rosskin-blood Angus, weighing sold by EBH2 Pty Ltd, Cooma, for $2360.

Sales of steers under 300kg included 21 Angus weighing 266kg sold by Le Tompe Pastoral Co, Cathcart for $2280: 21 black baldies, Rennylea and Rosskin-blood and weighing 281kg sold by Boco Pastoral Co, Nimmitabel, for $2200 and 18 red baldies weighing 278kg sold by Sherwood Pastoral Co, Nimmintabel, for $2050.

In the heifer pens, DJ Dwyer and Sons, Moonbah, sold 14 Herefords weighing 319kg for $1810: DP and LM Platts, Bombala, sold 14 Sparta-blood Angus weighing 298kg for $1920 and BJ and LM Rowbotham, Rocky Plain, sold 12 Herefords weighing 271kg for $1700.

Buyers attended from Packenham, Victoria, Albury, Bungendore, the South Coast and Cooma.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.