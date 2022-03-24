PTIC heifers hit $3360 at Wodonga

Wodonga Associated Agents yarded 943 head, which included 564 steers and 290 weaner heifers for today's regular store sale at NVLX Wodonga.

The majority of the cattle were in forward store condition with some pens of spring drop steers and heifers in very 'sappy' condition which should not surprise given the extent of the late summer pastures across the north-east of Victoria.



Michael Unthank, Brian Unthank Rural, Wodonga, described the sale as fully firm to 'solid' on current values.



"We were very pleased with the result which shows there is still a lot of demand even though numbers were limited," Mr Unthank said.



"There were some very good lines of well-conditioned spring drop steers and heifers and their values are still holding."



Mr Unthank said he is not seeing a lot of cattle coming in and that could also be a reflection of pastoral conditions where producers are holding on to stock for a bit longer.



Values for steers under 280kg ranged from $1780 to $2060 (780c/kg): steers weighing 280-330kg sold from $1670 to $2220 (710c/kg) and steers weighing 330-400 kg sold from $1380 to $2400 (674c/kg).



Steers weighing 400 to 500kg sold from $1500 to $2700 (592c/kg) and steers over 500kg sold from $2740 to $2800 (541c/kg).



Representative sales of steers included nine black baldies weighing 475kg sold by P and T Schmetzer, Walwa, Victoria, for $2610: R Wright, Walwa, Vic, sold five Raff-blood Angus weighing 577kg for $2800 and William A Collins, Stanley, Vic, received $2360 for 13 Angus and black baldies, 10-11 months and weighing 405kg.

Sales of steers in the 300-400 weight range included 13 Witherswood-blood Angus weighing 396kg sold by JC and JM Maddock, Staghorn Flat, Vic, for $2370: six Paringa-blood Angus weighing 381kg sold by M Galvin, Flowerdale, Vic, for $2310 and 21 Marwarra-blood Herefords, nine-ten months and weighing 391kg sold by JF McCormack, Bullioh, Vic, for $2320.

Weaner heifers weighing 280-330kg sold from $1350 to $2070 (648c/kg): heifers weighing 330-400 kg sold from $1500 to $2240 (616c/kg) and those weighing above 400kg sold from $1750 to $2250 (485c/kg).

Some sales of weaner heifers 11 Charolais/Herefords 10-11 months and weighing 379kg sold by PJ and CA Headon, Hay, for $2160: BJ Proctor, Indigo Valley, Vic., sold 20 Woonalee-blood Black Simmentals weighing 354kg for $2150 and P Hobbs, Ben Valley, Vic., sold seven Limousin cross, eight-nine months and weighing 348kg for $2040.



PTIC females sold from $1925 to $3360 and limited numbers of cows with calves sold to $3450.

Sales included 12 PTIC Angus heifers weighing 609kg sold by RS Whytlaw, Molyullah, Vic., for $3360: 13 mixed age cows PTIC to Te-Mania Angus bulls weighing 671kg sold by AL and DJ Nelson, Rand, for $2980 and five mixed age Hereford cows with cows sold by K Robinson, Killera, Vic., for $3100.

Local restockers were to the fore and competed with buyers from Finley, and Euroa, Vic., with limited interest from commission buyers.

The Wodonga-based agents Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruaro Rodwells and Schubert Boers conducted the sale.

