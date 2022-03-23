Land life through a lens

HANGING OUT: Ruby Canning, Mavstar Simmental stud and Mavstar Photography, with her beloved stud cow Dakota, given to her by her grandfather Peter. Photo by Emma Jane Industry.

Every time Ruby Canning works with her cattle or picks up her camera, she is reminded of her Pa.

And this strong bond with her grandfather has guided and inspired her every day of her life.

Ruby, who at 23 years old runs a Simmental cattle stud with her family, is a professional photographer, capturing the raw beauty of life on the land.

In the blood

For Ruby, who lives near Hamilton, Victoria, a passion for working with cattle runs in her veins from both sides of her family.

Her father Ross is a fifth generation cattle rancher from Canada, who met her mother Rita when he was showing cattle in Australia.

Meanwhile, her grandfather Peter started the Maverick Simmental stud in the late 1970s.

"I naturally grew up with a love for the industry," Ruby said. "We saw good seasons and poor seasons, we've seen loss and we've seen success. There is a passion about producing exceptional cattle year after year. It is so truly special we can go back through 50 years of genetics. Our female herd is really what we pride ourselves on.



"Each year we run successful AI and ET programs, and next year we are excited to showcase our genetics in our first stud sale, offering some of our top genetics."

Her grandfather began the Mavstar Simmental stud in 2001 as a gift for Ruby, which included a very special heifer called Dakota.

"I shared an immensely important bond with Pa," she said. "He taught me many life lessons, which I will always be thankful for."

When she was 12 years old, her Pa passed away.

"He was such a vital part of our step into the industry," she said. "We wanted to carry on his legacy. He shaped my life. He always taught me to set goals and aim high."

Photo by Ruby Canning.

Aiming high

Ruby went on to compete in junior judging and parading, with her and her brother Jacob helping their parents to show their Simmental stud cattle.

"As kids and as young adults, my brother and I share a wonderful bond," she said. "We love showing cattle as a family. We look forward to it more than Christmas and Easter."

After finishing school, she headed to New Zealand to attend university. But then life took a sudden turn - Ruby fractured her spine in a car accident.



"I didn't know if I was ever going to be able to walk or show cattle again," she said.

With her dedicated mum as her carer, she slowly recovered from the accident, but it made her realise something important.



"Life is really short, and my life could have ended right there and then."

She headed off to the University of New England to finish her Bachelor of Business, with a major in marketing.

She travelled to Canada after being selected to be part of the Buyers Inward Program at Agribition, along with exploring other photography opportunities in America and Canada.

"I was also the recipient of a BBM Industry scholarship in 2019, however after the impacts on global travel I decided to utilise the scholarship here in Australia."



Chasing the dream

CANDID: Ruby Canning is passionate about capturing the raw and special moments on the farm through her Mavstar Photography business.

Once COVID-19 hit, Ruby headed home to Australia.

"COVID made me think about what I wanted to do."

And it turned out it wasn't only cattle where her Pa had inspired her. "Pa loved taking photos - he always had a camera with him when out with the cows."



She started with a simple Canon camera.

"Some of my best photos were taken on that camera," she said. "If you love something and are committed to it, you don't need all the expensive gear to do it. If you learn with the basics, that makes a difference."

Ruby was immediately drawn to taking photos of life on the land.

"There was something about capturing farm life, the rawness of it," she said. "When Pa passed away, I was so thankful for all the little moments I had captured and will hold onto forever.



"It came from appreciating life on the land. I can't imagine anything more beautiful."

She started her Mavstar Photography business, capturing candid, exquisite photos of farm life, animals, stock shows and more recently, farming families.



"Because of COVID, a lot of stock sales went online, so people needed good quality photos," she said. "I love meeting people and showcasing their stud, or capturing their family moments. I hope they can look at the photos and say 'what a memory'."



Ruby will soon open a fine art print shop on her website.

MAGIC: Ruby photographs livestock, stock shows, farm life and more recently farming families, as well as working with her family's Simmental cattle stud.

Proud moments

Ruby continued to be heavily involved in the Simmental stud, with a passion that grew every time she saw their cow Dakota, given to them by her grandfather.

"She went with us to every show. We still have her - she is 14 years old in June. I think of him every time I see her."

Ruby continued to have plenty of success with showing her own family's cattle, winning national championship beef parader in 2016, and judging at numerous shows throughout Australia.



Many of her best moments were judging cattle with her dad Ross.

"It was really special. I just loved it. Last year I judged the Fleckviehs with Dad at Beef Australia. It was an honour. We have also judged in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania together."



Ruby's family has always supported young people in the cattle industry, including youth cattle shows. She still donates her photos to charity auctions.



Ruby and her partner Thomas share a love of cattle and have started their own commercial herd together.



"We are just two 23-year-olds who are thankful in life. Every day you can get up and be happy is a blessing."



"It's really great being home. I've missed my time on the farm."



Photo by Ruby Canning.

As well as the cattle stud and photography, Ruby works for Nu Genes Herd Improvement.



Ruby is so thankful for her upbringing.



"My Pa was my hero and inspiration," she said. "We had hard work and dedication instilled in us. We had to work for our successes. I'm so grateful to my parents and for their love. I'm so blessed."