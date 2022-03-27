Funds to help Australian cotton compete in international markets

THE state's cotton growers are set to benefit from a new funding grant designed to make Australian cotton the number-one choice internationally.

Announced on Tuesday by Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, the $1.4 million grant to the Australian Cotton Shippers Association (ACSA) and Cotton Australia (CA) is set to help develop market access strategies for Australia's cotton industry.

Coming amid a season, which is expected to yield more than 4.8 million bales, the funds will be used to ensure the Australian cotton industry is able to match the promotional activities of its international competitors, particularly the United States and Brazil.

Cotton Australia chief executive office Adam Kay said the funding was vital to help Australian producers compete on the international market.

"We're forecasting a large crop of 4.8 million bales in 2022, compared to an average of 3 million bales produced each year during the period from 2014-19," Mr Kay said.

"This grant will help increase demand for the sustainable high-quality cotton we produce, avoid the need to stockpile and establish a clear roadmap for our future marketing efforts."

Parkes MP Mark Coulton said growers in his electorate stood to benefit from the funding.

"The Parkes electorate is home to some of the best cotton-growing regions in Australia and this grant will ensure our local growers can take full advantage of our exporting opportunities," Mr Coulton said.

"With water storages full, our cotton growers will be able to fully capitalise on what is expected to be a couple of bumper seasons coming up."

Mr Littleproud said the funding will continue to develop important international growth markets and drive demand with customers.

"We want to make Australian cotton a fibre of choice for global textile manufacturers, brands and retailers," Mr Littleproud said.

"Cotton growers here in the Parkes electorate will benefit as we continue to drive demand for Aussie cotton with brands and retailers and position the industry in new and emerging markets."