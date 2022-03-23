Clean beef is working wonders

For Alan and Leanne Wood, becoming organic farmers seemed to come naturally. And it wasn't a big leap - in reality they'd been doing it for years.

The owners of Milawa Organic Beef, Markwood, Victoria, are passionate about growing beef that's not only nutrient-dense, it's also grown in a natural way that is best for the soil and cattle.

Keen from the beginning

The couple haven't always been focused on the farm - Leanne is a pharmacist and Alan was a civil engineer. But in the 1980s they got the opportunity to return to the family farm - a property that has been in the Wood family since the 1860s.

It used to be a dairy farm, as well as running sheep, but Alan and Leanne decided to breed Angus cattle.

"In the beginning we had dairy-cross cattle, but their large udders required multiple calves to avoid mastitis. So we started buying quality Angus cows," Alan said.



The area was renowned for producing wine and tobacco. "We felt driven to do something different," Alan said.

From the start, Alan was passionate about biological farming, attending numerous courses to learn how to farm sustainably. Then they took the plunge - in 2009 they began the process of being certified with Australian Certified Organic. "We were already farming organically," Leanne said.

After two years of conversion to organic farming, they launched their Milawa Organic Beef brand.

LOVING IT: Milawa Organic Beef's Angus cattle are not treated with any chemicals, and graze on cover crops on the their Markwood property.

Natural as can be

Today the Wood family runs 115 Angus cows on the property. They don't use any chemical drenches or sprays on the property, including digging weeds rather than spraying them.

They use minerals and implements to improve the soil, including recently buying a Soilkee renovator. They also use a compost tea extractor to improve the soil food web and nutrient cycling.

Their herd is joined in winter, with the calves weaned at seven or eight months old and then grazed on cover crops. "You want to make sure you have many seeds from the four plant groups in your seed box," Alan said.

Around 30 heifers are kept as replacements, while the others are destined for their beef market. They manage the pastures to ensure the weaners have plenty of fat on them when they are ready to be processed. "You want three millimetres of fat behind the shoulder blade and 6mm at the P8 for aged meat," he said.

From farm to plate

Depending on demand, one or two beasts are processed at a time at Wangaratta abattoir, then couriered to Wolki Butchery in Lavington, where the butchers cut up and package the beef. Alan and Leanne then label the boxes ready to drop off to the courier for delivery to their customers.

Their beef is sold through Milawa Organic Beef online store, as well as through the farmgate shop. Animals are also supplied to an organic butcher who sells the meat under his brand.

"It is getting rave reviews, with its taste and tenderness," Leanne said. "We have a lot of passion for good food and good health. We've had to work to make it happen."

"People have become very conscious of what they eat. Milawa Organic Beef is certified organic, 100 per cent grass fed beef that is nutrient dense, lower in phosphorus, high in omega-3 fatty acids and lower in saturated fats and tastes great," Alan said.