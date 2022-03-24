Karoonda Park's Hereford bull hits $42,000 to NSW stud

+3







RENOWNED eastern Victorian Hereford stud Karoonda Park has smashed its previous top-priced record after a bull sold for $42,000 at auction on Tuesday.

The Gelantipy stud sold 63 of its 66 bulls for an average of $12,250 during its annual on-property sale, with the top-priced bull snapped up by a return stud client in NSW.



Karoonda Park Hereford stud co-principal Paul Sykes said after the sale he felt "emotional" by the strong support, mainly from repeat buyers.

"I didn't expect the world, I think it caught me off guard," he said.

"A lot of these people are friends of ours and they have paid a lot of money for these bulls."



In comparison, the stud sold 55 of 57 bulls in 2021 to a top price of $28,000 to average $10,214.



Mr Sykes put the success of the stud down to its reputation for breeding sound cattle which performed in different environments.

"I think genetically, our cattle are middle of the road," he said.

"We use the best genetics we can find with artificial insemination and we aim for that consistency throughout the herd.

"We don't do a big, hard sell at all."

The top-priced horned bull, Karoonda Yoshi, was bought by Lotus Hereford stud, Glen Innes, via Phelan and Henderson and Co director David Phelan.



Mr Sykes said the bull had benefited from a good season in far East Gippsland, noting none of the sale bulls were supplementary fed this year off the back of a buoyant season.



Mr Phelan was the largest volume buyer at the sale and purchased nine bulls for eight clients, including for several South Gippsland cattle graziers.



Lot 2 was a March 2020-drop bull sired by Emu Holes Murdoch and out of Karoonda Park Marshall.



Clive and Di Anderson, Benambra, VIc were among the volume buyers with three bulls bought at auction, including Lot 36 for $21,000, Lot 49 for $9000 and Lot 69 for $13,000.

Colin Scott and Co, Hinnomunjie, Vic, bought three bulls for $6000 each.



The story Karoonda Park's Hereford bull hits $42,000 to NSW stud first appeared on Stock & Land.